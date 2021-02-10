Justin Bieber to Perform Live Concert of ‘Journals’ on TikTok

On Valentine’s Day, Justin Bieber is showing the love to fans with the TikTok’s first-ever full-length concert by a single artist — in which he’ll perform songs from his 2013 album “Journals.”

The “#JournalsLive” event will stream live from the Drew House on Bieber’s TikTok account (@justinbieber) starting at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on Sunday, Feb. 14. The concert will re-air at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT on Monday, Feb. 15.

Bieber, who currently has 19.7 million followers on TikTok, said in a statement, “I’m excited to bring this show to life. ‘Journals’ is one of my favorite projects and I’ve never performed it live. I’m grateful to TikTok for helping me to bring this show to everyone on Valentine’s Day.”

Bieber tweeted about the upcoming concert:

Bieber has posted to his TikTok account sparingly since joining in January 2020, using it to reveal behind-the-scenes footage and tap into the latest trends on the short-form video app — and recently declared his devotion to his wife Hailey with a video soundtracked by his single “Anyone.” His first-ever TikTok included a snippet of his hit song “Yummy” and has generated over 117 million views to date. On TikTok, Bieber is currently trending worldwide with his Benny Blanco collab “Lonely,” which has over 840,000 video posts and more than 5 billion video views.

“Journals” was a digital-only collection of singles, released as a companion to Bieber’s second full-length documentary feature “Believe.” Since its release, “Journals” has amassed 3 billion streams worldwide and become a fan favorite.

Bieber ended 2020 with three hit singles — “Holy,” with Chance The Rapper; “Lonely; with Benny Blanco; and “Monster” with Shawn Mendes — and on Jan. 1 released a new single, “Anyone.” Bieber also performed a live-streamed New Year’s Eve concert from the Beverly Hilton hotel, sponsored by T-Mobile.

The popstar is the most-subscribed music artists on YouTube with over 60 million subscribers and has more than 65 million monthly listeners on Spotify.