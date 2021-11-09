Justin Bieber to Stage Interactive Virtual Concert With Wave

×

Justin Bieber has announced that he is partnering with virtual entertainment company Wave for “Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience.” According to the announcement, the collaboration will give fans a “futuristic look into the metaverse, merging gaming, real time motion-capture, and live musical performance into an immersive interactive experience. Audiences will go on an epic and intimate musical journey with Bieber and see him perform songs from his #1 album Justice before kicking off his 2022 Justice World Tour.”

Wave’s technology will allow Bieber to transform into a digital avatar and perform a full live show.

Fans can sign up on wave.watch and experience the event for free on November 18 at 6pm PT/9pm ET. Rebroadcasts will follow on November 20 and 21.

Bieber said, “I am a big believer in Wave and love the platform as a new way for me to engage with my fans. I’m excited to be using this technology to bring people together and connect with fans from all over the world. I can’t wait for them to check out this interactive performance.”

“Justin Bieber is not only one of the world’s biggest artists, he is also one of the most forward-thinking. This partnership allows for limitless, virtual opportunities for him and his fans,” said Adam Arrigo, CEO of Wave. “By combining Wave’s technology with Justin’s creativity, we’ve created a unique, interactive experience that complements his upcoming physical tour. Justin is paving the way for artists to incorporate a virtual concert ‘tour stop’ to reach new audiences who can’t attend in-person or want a different kind of live music experience.”

Wave will roll out rebroadcasts of  “Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience” for fans worldwide on wave.watch and YouTube in their respective time zones: 

  •     U.S. and Canada: Saturday, November 20th at 8pm PT / 11pm ET 
  •     U.S. and Canada: Sunday, November 21st at 11am PT / 2pm ET
  •     U.K., Europe and South America: Sunday, November 21st at 7pm GMT
  •     Australia, Asia and Pacific: Sunday, November 21st at 3pm AEDT 

Visit wave.watch/Justin-Bieber to sign up and attend the free live show on November 18.

 

