Google Ad Exec Julie Eddleman Joins DoubleVerify

Julie Eddleman, who has led partnerships for Google’s largest advertising clients for more than six years, is leaving the internet giant to join media measurement company DoubleVerify.

DoubleVerify hired Eddleman as EVP, global chief commercial officer, overseeing sales and client service organizations worldwide. She reports to CEO Mark Zagorski.

As global client partner at Google, Eddleman was responsible for handling the company’s accounts with big marketers including Procter & Gamble, Coca-Cola, McDonalds, GM, Ford and Fiat Chrysler, leading a team of almost 300 around the world. Prior to joining Google in 2014, she served as marketing director for P&G, leading all of the centralized marketing for North America at the consumer packaged goods giant.

Eddleman is “one of the most respected digital marketing and commercial leaders in the industry, with a proven track record of building strong, supportive business cultures and long-term, strategic partnerships with leading global brands,” Zagorski said in announcing her hire.

While at Google, Eddleman served as one of six senior women execs leading Women@Google, the company’s employee resource group with more than 20,000 members. She also was one of the senior leaders on the Gaygler Executive Committee, now called Pride@Google, aimed at recruiting, retaining and advancing LGBTQ+ employees and focused on making Google’s marketing efforts inclusive.

About joining DoubleVerify, Eddleman said, “Given my extensive background in digital media and advertising, I’m well aware of the issues around transparency, brand reputation and performance that global brand advertisers face. DV is leading the pack in terms of powering media quality and effectiveness — continuously innovating to deliver offerings across social, mobile, video, CTV, and programmatic platforms, and I am excited to bring my experience and leadership to the organization.”

New York-based DoubleVerify, founded in 2008, provides marketing measurement software, data and analytics to authenticate the quality and effectiveness of digital media.