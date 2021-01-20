Joe Biden’s @POTUS Twitter Account Follows 11 White House-Affiliated Profiles — and Chrissy Teigen

As President Joe Biden gained access to the official @POTUS Twitter account on Wednesday, he followed just 12 users – one of them being Chrissy Teigen.

Wake Up to Politics newsletter author Gabe Fleisher was the first to point out that Biden had followed Teigen alongside several of his aides, Vice President Kamala Harris, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and the official English and Spanish-language White House accounts.

“The official @POTUS account now follows 11 people – all of them Biden aides or accounts, and then @chrissyteigen,” Fleisher wrote, attaching screenshots. Biden later followed one additional White House-affiliated account, but kept Teigen among his followed users.

In reaction to Fleisher’s tweet, Teigen wrote: “OH MY GOD !!!!!!!!!!” adding, “my heart oh my god lmao I can finally see the president’s tweets and they probably won’t be unhinged.”

Biden’s action was most likely prompted by a tweet Teigen posted early Wednesday morning, in which she wrote: “Hello @joebiden I have been blocked by the president for four years can I get a follow plz.”

Indeed, Teigen was blocked by former President Donald Trump in July 2017. In response to a tweet from Trump saying, “It’s very sad that Republicans, even some that were carried over the lines on my back, do very little to protect their President,” Teigen wrote: “Lolllll no one likes you.” Teigen then shared a few days later that Trump had blocked her as a result of her reply.

Biden’s follow of Teigen comes as her husband, John Legend, performed at Biden’s “Celebrating America” Inaugural concert on Wednesday night. Teigen traveled to Washington, D.C. for the event, along with her and Legend’s children.

Teigen, who revealed her decision to become sober in late December, shared a family photo at the Washington Monument earlier in the day, writing: “ran our asses up the stairs for this shot. just incredible to be here. sober. I know that’s weird but it’s like… a different world for me. everything is new and better. very happy. the most happy bigly happy.”