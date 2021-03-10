CAA Signs Jessica Blevins, Streamer and Ninja’s Wife and Manager (EXCLUSIVE)

CAA has signed Jessica Blevins, the wife and manager of Twitch’s biggest streamer, Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, for representation.

Jessica Blevins streams on Twitch herself, and is also an activist, entrepreneur and digital personality. In addition to managing the Team Ninja brand, Blevins has personally accumulated more than 1.1 million followers on Instagram, 611,000 on Twitter and 468,000 on Twitch.

She’s worked with brands including Trident, Sour Patch, NordicTrack and Crest, as well as non-profit organization 4ocean, which focuses on cleaning the ocean and coastlines. She’s also been vocal about animal advocacy, and has made efforts to give back to her own community.

For the past several years, Blevins has managed the ins and outs of the Ninja brand, including negotiating multi-million-dollar contracts. Tyler Blevins is the most-followed Twitch streamer on the platform, with 16 million followers. CAA signed Tyler Blevins, who also appeared on the second season of Fox’s hit reality competition “The Masked Singer,” to a multi-year deal last October.

“What I admire most about Jessica’s ability to step into the role of my manager is how flawlessly she did it,” Tyler Blevins told Forbes in a 2020 interview with the couple. “She immediately played hard ball with the big boys and acted 10x more professional than I ever could at the time. She was so eager to learn about the space and always was asking for advice from more experienced people and still does. She wants to be the best at what she does and continues to work toward it.”

Jessica Blevins started streaming herself in October 2014, and continues to post everything from cooking streams to broadcasts of games like “Dead by Daylight” regularly.