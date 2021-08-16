Former Fox Business Journalist Jennifer Eckhart to Launch ‘Reinvented’ Interview Podcast

Jennifer Eckhart is launching a second act after leaving Fox Business last year: The former TV producer and journalist is hosting “Reinvented,” a weekly podcast series in which she interviews people who have overcome serious obstacles on their path to success.

“Reinvented With Jen Eckhart” is set to debut Aug. 23, with Grammy-winning artist Sean Paul as her first guest. Upcoming episodes will feature interviews with supermodel-entrepreneur Kathy Ireland, author and rapper Zuby, author and addiction-recovery advocate Brian Cuban, TV host Melissa Rivers — and Gretchen Carlson, the former Fox News anchor who famously sued Fox News chairman Roger Ailes for sexual harassment.

Eckhart is producing and distributing the show independently. “My leaving Fox has given me a unique opportunity to transition to do something unique and interesting — the ‘Reinvention’ podcast,” she told Variety.

Eckhart left Fox in June 2020, most recently serving as an associate producer at Fox Business Network and appearing on Fox News and Fox Nation over seven years. Her exit came after she accused ex-Fox News anchor Ed Henry of raping her, and Henry was subsequently fired by the network. Eckhart has sued Henry and Fox News; she declined to discuss the cases. (A lawyer for Henry has claimed Eckhart “initiated and completely encouraged a consensual relationship.”)

What will Eckhart be discussing with Carlson, the whistleblower whose 2016 case against Ailes helped to ignite the #MeToo movement? Eckhart refused to spill the beans: “People will have to tune to see what we talk about.”

As for why she chose to go the indie route with “Reinvented,” Eckhart said, “I did not have an immediate desire to run back into the arms of corporate media… I’m not beholden to any investor or network.” In addition to the podcast, Eckhart is a contributing writer for Arianna Huffington’s Thrive Global wellness-focused media company.

On her new podcast, Eckhart will host public figures, celebrities, athletes and business leaders. But she’s also planning to sit down with regular Americans from all walks of life who have one thing in common: “They threw out the rulebook.”

“Reinventing yourself, whether personally or professionally, is something so many of us can relate to,” Eckhart said. “My hope is that this show will inspire anyone who wants to reinvent themselves to take that first step… to let every person out there know it is never too late to reinvent your life.”

Eckhart says she’s in talks with a few advertisers about sponsorship deals. She is outsourcing engineering and editing for the podcast to Gotham Podcast Studio. “Reinvented” is recorded at a studio in New York City, with some in-person guests but most interviews conducted via Zoom.

“Reinvented With Jen Eckhart” will be available on major podcast platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, Google Play and Stitcher.

Listen to the trailer: