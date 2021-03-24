Jemele Hill, Mike Schur Join as Advisers to John Skipper and Dan Le Batard’s Sports-Focused Meadowlark Media

Jemele Hill and Mike Schur have thrown in with Meadowlark Media, the content studio startup focused on sports creators headed by former ESPN boss John Skipper and ex-ESPN host Dan Le Batard.

Earlier this month Skipper exited his post as executive chairman of sports-streaming company DAZN to focus on Meadowlark Media, which he launched in January with Le Batard. Hill in 2018 left ESPN, where she had cohosted an edition of “SportsCenter,” and is now a contributing writer at The Atlantic. Schur is creator of sitcom “The Good Place” and co-created “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and “Parks and Recreation” after serving as a writer and producer on “The Office.”

In their advisory roles, Hill and Schur will “participate in idea generation for new Meadowlark projects,” as well as provide guidance and feedback on in-progress projects, according to the company. They’ll also assist in business development efforts on an ongoing basis.

“With Jemele and Michael on board, we hope to establish an environment that provides creators with the ideal place to develop, sell and produce their career’s best work,” Skipper said in a statement.

Hill, through her production company, Lodge Freeway Media, will provide Meadowlark with a first look on all sports-related projects.

“This is a partnership that made too much sense,” Hill said in a statement. “Skipper was one of my biggest champions while at ESPN and I have such deep, unconditional respect for Dan and greatly admire his boundless creativity. At this stage in my career, I just want to be aligned with creative people who are like-minded. That doesn’t mean we always have to agree, but there is a core belief system that we share. This partnership checks every box for me.”

Le Batard commented, “We’ve been awed by the credentials of the people who are eager to create with us. It’s inspiring, and I’m several exit ramps beyond thrilled that these industry leaders want to be on our team. Jemele is a pioneer in our industry who has trailblazed and been an inspiration, and Michael’s smart comedy stretches across comedy from writing for ‘Saturday Night Live’ and ‘The Office’ to creating ‘Parks and Recreation’ and ‘The Good Place.’ So let the laughing and learning commence.”