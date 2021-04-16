YouTube Star Jeffree Star Injured in Serious Car Accident in Wyoming

Jeffree Star, a popular YouTube beauty creator and makeup mogul, was hospitalized Friday after he and friend were injured in a car accident in Wyoming, according to the influencer’s Twitter account.

“A few hours ago Jeffree and Daniel were in a severe car accident and the car flipped 3 times after hitting black ice,” the tweet from @JeffreeStar said. “We will update you all when the doctor gives us more info. So thankful they are both alive.”

The Wyoming Highway Patrol said Star’s vehicle was was heading northbound on Hat Six Road in Natrona County when it crashed, according to radio station K2 Radio. Star is currently being treated at Wyoming Medical Center. He was driving the car with his friend Daniel Lucas, who also has been hospitalized.

The Twitter post shows Star, 35, wearing a neck brace in a hospital bed:

Star, a native of Southern California’s Orange County, bought an 70-acre ranch in Casper, Wyo., last year. He currently has 16.5 million subscribers to his YouTube channel, 13.6 million followers on Instagram and 6.9 million on Twitter. He also runs Jeffree Star Cosmetics, a line of makeup products he founded in 2014.

The digital influencer, born Jeffrey Lynn Steininger, rose to fame on the early social network Myspace and has engendered a series of controversies in the public eye, including spats with ex-celebrity friends, including Kat Von D, James Charles, Tati Westbrook and Trisha Paytas.

Last fall, Star was accused of sexual assault and physical abuse by several former associates, as well as paying $10,000 in hush money to at least two of the accusers, according to an Insider report. A lawyer representing Star called the allegations “false and defamatory.”