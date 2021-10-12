Jason Flom’s Lava for Good Launches New Podcast Series With Episode Featuring Richard Branson

Lava for Good, the multimedia platform founded by Lava Records’ Jason Flom and Jeff Kempler, has announced a new slate of advocacy-oriented podcasts with the goal of “revealing underlying truths and amplifying the voices of contemporary social justice champions to inspire action towards a more informed, empathic and just society.”

Founded and led by Flom and Kempler in association with Signal Co. No1, Lava for Good launched with a lineup of true crime and social justice podcasts that explore issues such as systemic racism, cash bail, the death penalty and more. Downloaded over 25 million times, Lava for Good’s podcasts have raised awareness about the cases of Rodney Reed, Ronnie Long, Julius Jones and many others.

Lava for Good’s new series launches October 26 with Virgin Group founder and anti-death penalty activist Sir Richard Branson on season two of “Righteous Convictions with Jason Flom.” The series features activists in conversation with Flom discussing some of the most critical issues of the day.

Other new series planned for late 2021 and 2022 include “Then Who Did it?,” which looks into the broader impact of every wrongful conviction, investigating cases left unsolved when an innocent person is convicted. “War on Drugs” will examine the true cost of America’s five decades of policy, policing, and persecution of drug use.

Also on the way is an 8-episode docuseries on the notorious case of Toforest Johnson, a man who has been on Alabama’s death row for 24 years for the shooting death of an Alabama police officer, a crime he and others insist he did not commit. Beth Shelburne, an investigative reporter for the American Civil Liberties Union of Alabama’s Campaign for Smart Justice, narrates the story of her two-year-long investigation into this deeply troubling case.

Lava For Good will soon be announcing new shows from Webby Award honorees and winners Josh Dubin of “Wrongful Conviction: Junk Science” and Laura Nirider of “Wrongful Conviction: False Confessions,” and a new production from Pulitzer Prize-winning author Gilbert King that focuses on his contact with a convicted serial killer who has confessed to brutal crimes for which another man has been convicted.