Issa Rae Launches Online Class for Creators Looking to Break Into Hollywood

Issa Rae, star and creator of HBO’s “Insecure,” is launching her first online class — in which she promises to share her approach to “creating outside the lines” and how she followed her own path to showbiz success.

Rae teamed with MasterClass, an e-learning company that offers a lineup of celebrity-led courses, to launch the class. Through a series of 14 video lessons, the Emmy-nominated actor-writer-producer presents her signature do-it-yourself ethos and humor to provide advice for how students can find their own voice to take their ideas to the next level. Rae also shares her experience about how she has navigated Hollywood as a Black creator.

Rae’s class is available now through MasterClass’ $180 annual membership, which provides access to more than 100 classes.

“A lot of people enter the industry thinking their ideas have to be perfect and fit into a specific kind of box, but that’s never been part of my process,” Rae said in a statement. “In my MasterClass, I want to tell you everything that I’ve gone through, every mistake that I’ve made and everything that I’ve learned so far, so that you can do better than I did. If you have a desire to create, this class is for you.”

In her MasterClass, Rae break down scenes from her breakout web series, “The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl,” as well as from “Insecure.” The lessons cover how to develop a pilot, build multidimensional characters and dialogue, and work with feedback. She’ll also share practical tips and exercises to help members shape their creative process, establish good writing habits and get started on their writing journey, according to MasterClass.

Rae launched “The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl” on YouTube in 2011, which won a Shorty Award for best web series. That led to her deal with HBO for “Insecure” with co-creator Larry Wilmore, a show that has been celebrated for its relatable and often-overlooked portrayals of the Black experience. Rae made her film debut in acclaimed drama “The Hate U Give,” followed by her turn in Netflix’s 2020 romcom “Lovebirds” alongside Kumail Nanjiani. Most recently, she appeared in HBO’s political-satire drama “Coastal Elites.”

Launched in 2015, MasterClass provides more than 100 classes across subjects including arts and entertainment, business, design and style, sports and gaming, and writing. MasterClass’ roster of instructors includes RuPaul, Shonda Rhimes, Alicia Keys, Ken Burns David Mamet and former Disney CEO Bob Iger.

“Issa is one of the most celebrated creators in recent history because of her authenticity and unflinching boldness when it comes to storytelling,” MasterClass co-founder/CEO David Rogier said in a statement. “Her MasterClass at its core is about inspiring action and not being discouraged by roadblocks.”

Watch the trailer for Rae’s MasterClass: