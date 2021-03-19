Instagram Users Report Problems Accessing App, Other Facebook Services Also Affected

Thousands of Instagram users reported issues accessing the video and photo-sharing app Friday, with the bulk of the issues involving problems accessing the news feed.

The problems appeared to extend beyond Instagram to other services, including WhatsApp.

According to DownDetector.com, user reports of errors on Instagram began spiking just after 1:30 p.m. ET, with more than 100,000 problems reported. The reports appeared concentrated on the East Coast of the U.S., with New York in particular a large source of the issues.

In addition to problems accessing the app, users reported seeing a “5xx Server Error” message when trying to access instagram.com.

In a tweet at 1:54 p.m. ET, the Facebook Gaming account acknowledged “a number of issues currently affecting Facebook products, including gaming streams. Multiple teams are working on it, and we’ll update you when we can.”

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for more information on the problems Friday.

Instagram and the rest of Facebook’s family of apps have experienced sporadic outages and technical problems over the years. Last September, Instagram was down for about an hour stemming from what Facebook said was an errant network-configuration change. According to the social giant, Instagram has more than 1 billion monthly active users globally.