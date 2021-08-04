Amazon’s IMDb TV Free Streaming Service Finally Launches iOS and Android Mobile Apps

More than two and a half years after IMDb launched its free, ad-supported streaming service, IMDb TV is now available on iOS and Android mobile devices.

The IMDb TV app launched Tuesday for Apple’s iOS (iPhone and iPad) and Android mobile devices in the U.S. The addition of the two major mobile platforms comes after the IMDb TV app launched this year on Roku, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Android TV devices including Chromecast with Google TV, LG Smart TVs (2018-2021 models) and Sony PlayStation 4 consoles.

In addition, IMDb TV is available as an app on Amazon’s Fire TV and as a free channel within the Prime Video app across hundreds of devices.

Amazon-owned IMDb originally launched the free service as Freedive in January 2019, before redubbing it IMDb TV. The streaming service features a continually updating library of movies and TV shows, including popular titles like “Chicago Fire,” “All in the Family,” “Mad Men,” “Malcolm in the Middle,” “The Wolf of Wall Street” and “How to Train Your Dragon.” According to the company IMDb TV has half the ads of traditional linear TV.

IMDb TV also features originals from Amazon Studios, including the upcoming Aug. 6 premiere of docu-series “Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary” and the recently launched heist drama “Leverage: Redemption.” Other IMDb TV originals include “Alex Rider,” “Moment of Truth” and “Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers.”

Last month, Prime Video and IMDb TV announced an exclusive, multiyear licensing deal with Universal Filmed Entertainment Group. Under the pact, IMDb TV will get TV-window rights to Universal movies, making it the first AVOD service to have that kind of early access to a major studio’s films.