‘Saga’ Announces Comic Series Return Date

Image Comics has announced that “Saga,” Brian K. Vaughan’s and Fiona Staples’ best-selling comic series, will return to shelves with a new issue on Jan. 26. The double-length “Saga” issue will be the 55th in the series and will include 44 pages of story.

“Saga” follows a girl named Hazel and her family as they embark on adventures. The new entry will mark the beginning of the second half of “Saga,” promising its most “epic chapter yet.”

“Other than my own family, collaborating with Fiona Staples on ‘Saga’ is the most important thing in my life, so I can’t thank readers and retailers enough for their patience,” said writer Vaughan in a statement. “I think our next 54 issues will be even more shocking, strange and spectacular than the first 54, so we can’t wait to be back on the shelves at your local comic shop soon.”

“I’ve really missed connecting with readers through the pages of ‘Saga,’ so I’m thrilled to roll up my sleeves and dive into this world again,” Staples added. “The next arc is really going places I never imagined and I’m so grateful that we’re able to keep doing this.”

Eric Stephenson, chief creative officer and publisher at Image Comics said, “‘Saga’ launched at Image during the company’s 20th anniversary in 2012, so it seems more than fitting that the series is returning to shops just in time for our 30th anniversary next year.”

“Saga #55” will be available at comic book shops on Jan. 26. Image projects the demand for the issue will be high and encourages fans to place pre-orders before Jan. 3.

Various “Saga” books and compendiums are available for purchase at bookstores and comic shops, as well as across many digital platforms, including Amazon Kindle, Apple Books and Google Play.

Here’s a first look at the cover art for “Saga #55.”