‘iCarly’ First Two Seasons Now Streaming on Netflix

The first two seasons of Nickelodeon’s hit teen comedy “iCarly” are now available on Netflix — ahead of a revival of the show on ViacomCBS’ Paramount Plus.

The original “iCarly” ran from 2007-12 for six seasons and a total of 97 episodes on Nick. The series follows a group of best friends in Seattle creating a webcast — named after Carly Shay (Miranda Cosgrove) — while grappling with everyday problems and adventures. The show also starred Jerry Trainor (as Spencer Shay), Nathan Kress (as Fredie) and Jennette McCurdy (as Sam Puckett).

During its original run, the show broke ratings records for Nickelodeon. The cable network’s “iCarly” and “Victorious” served as the launching pad for crossover spinoff “Sam & Cat,” starring McCurdy and and Ariana Grande — predating her meteoric pop-music career. Netflix also currently is streaming “Sam & Cat” as well as seasons 1-3 of “Victorious.” All three of the shows were created by Dan Schneider.

The Paramount Plus revival of “iCarly” is set to feature Cosgrove, Trainor and Kress (but not McCurdy) reprising their roles. Jay Kogen and Ali Schouten have signed on to develop the new version of the series.

ViacomCBS is rebranding its direct-to-consumer CBS All Access streaming service as Paramount Plus, which is set to debut March 4. The media conglomerate heavily promoted Paramount Plus during Sunday’s Super Bowl LV broadcast, while CBS All Access suffered outages and technical problems jut before kickoff.