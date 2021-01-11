Hulu Launches $2 Monthly Streaming Plan for College Students

Disney’s Hulu is courting the collegiate crowd with a new offer: The streamer has rolled out a special reduced-rate plan for U.S. college students, priced at $1.99 per month.

Starting Monday (Jan. 11), eligible students over the age of 18 can sign up for the deal and watch Hulu’s full streaming library of movies and TV shows (with ads) for $2 monthly. That’s a 67% discount off the regular $5.99 price.

According to Hulu, the student accounts provide access to two simultaneous streams, just like Hulu’s regular tiers.

Hulu is betting that the cut-rate plan for college students will produce incremental subscriber gains, as it continues to gain momentum under Disney’s wing. Moreover, the hope is that the promo will develop a base of younger Hulu customers — who will keep the service long after they graduate. At Disney’s investor day in December, the media company said Hulu had 38.8 million subscribers as of Dec. 2, including more than 4.1 million live TV customers. That’s up 28% from 30.4 million subs overall at the end of 2019.

Hulu is partnering with Portland, Ore.-based verification firm SheerID to confirm whether subscribers are eligible for the special deal. According to SheerID, users submit info in a form and the company compares that with “select authoritative data sources” to determine if they qualify for a given promotion.

Hulu’s ad-supported plan provides unlimited, on-demand access to thousands of TV shows and movies, including “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” “The Bachelor,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” and “Family Guy.” The service’s original series include “Pen15,” “Little Fires Everywhere,” “Ramy,” “Animaniacs” and “Solar Opposites.”

To subscribe for the offer, college students can visit hulu.com/student.