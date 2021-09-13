Howard Stern Slams Joe Rogan for Taking Ivermectin and ‘Sh–head’ Anti-Vaxxers

Howard Stern is continuing to criticize people who refuse to get vaccinated for COVID-19, and he’s now set his sights on Joe Rogan after the controversial podcast host revealed he took ivermectin to treat his COVID diagnosis, rather than get vaccinated.

Last week, Rogan ranted on a podcast about the media’s coverage of his supposedly doctor-approved ivermectin treatment, which the U.S. Food and Drug Administration says should not be used to treat or prevent COVID-19. Some versions of ivermectin are also used to deworm livestock.

“Bro, do I have to sue CNN?” Rogan said. “They’re making shit up! They keep saying I’m taking horse dewormer. I literally got it from a doctor. It’s an American company. They won the Nobel Prize in 2015 for use in human beings and CNN is saying I’m taking horse dewormer. They must know that’s a lie.” (The Nobel Prize was for use in parastic infections, however., not COVID-19)

Stern went on the air Monday and called out Rogan for taking ivermectin and “all the shitheads in our country who won’t get vaccinations.”

“I heard Joe Rogan was saying, ‘What are you busting my balls [for]? I took horse de-wormer and a doctor gave it to me.’ Well, a doctor would also give you a vaccine, so why take horse-dewormer?” Stern said.

He added, “We have no time for idiots in this country anymore,” Stern said. “We don’t want you. We want you to all either go the hospital, and stay home, die there with your COVID. Don’t take the cure, but don’t clog up our hospitals with your COVID when you finally get it. Stay home, don’t bother with science, it’s too late. Go fuck yourself, we just don’t have time for you.”

Last week, Stern said on his SiriusXM radio that the vaccine should be mandatory and called people who refuse to get vaccinated “idiots.” He also called out the recent trend of anti-vaccine radio hosts who have died from COVID and said that people who aren’t vaccinated shouldn’t be admitted to hospitals if they get the virus.

“When are we gonna stop putting up with the idiots in this country and just say it’s mandatory to get vaccinated? Fuck ’em. Fuck their freedom. I want my freedom to live. I want to get out of the house already. I want to go next door and play chess. I want to go take some pictures. This is bullshit,” he said last week. “If you have a heart attack or any kind of problem, you can’t even get into the E.R. And I’m really of a mind to say, ‘Look, if you didn’t get vaccinated and you got Covid, you don’t get into a hospital.'”

Listen to Stern below.