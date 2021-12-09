Hillary Clinton Launches Online Class on the ‘Power of Resilience,’ Addresses Her Loss to Trump and Reads Her 2016 Would-Be Victory Speech

Hillary Clinton is sharing her personal insights and strategies about perseverance and resilience in an all-new internet course.

Clinton, former U.S. Secretary of State, senator and first lady, was famously defeated in the 2016 presidential election by Donald Trump. In her new class, launched on the MasterClass e-learning platform, Clinton will host lessons covering practical tools that have sustained her through a lifetime in the spotlight, including “the importance of personal strength, preparation and hard work,” per the announcement.

The class culminates with Clinton addressing her most public defeat — her loss to Trump in the 2016 U.S. presidential election — and, for the first time publicly, she reads the victory speech she would have given had she won.

“My fellow Americans, today you sent a message to the whole world,” Clinton says in the MasterClass video, choking up while reading the opening lines of the speech. “Our values endure, our democracy stands strong and our motto remains ‘e pluribus unum’ — ‘out of many, one.’ We will not be defined only by our differences. We will not be an ‘us’ versus ‘them’ country. The American Dream is big enough for everyone.”

“Being resilient is toughest when you have to push through your biggest disappointments and find the will to keep going,” Clinton said in a statement. “This class is for anyone who wants to think about building a life of meaning and purpose, of setting goals and working toward achieving them, of having a mission that captures your values, and an idea of what you’re willing to stand up for so that you can leave a mark on the world that you’ll be proud of.”

Hillary Clinton’s class is the first of the “MasterClass Presents the White House” series — and is set to be followed by a class from President Bill Clinton, who will teach a course on “inclusive leadership.” In 2022, MasterClass plans to debut courses from President George W. Bush and first lady Laura Bush, as well as former Secretaries of State Madeleine Albright and Condoleezza Rice.

Clinton’s “The Power of Resilience” class comprises 16 individual video lessons, for a total runtime of 3 hours and 23 minute. In the class, Clinton shares what she’s learned from decades of perseverance through personal setbacks, losses and groundbreaking accomplishments fighting stereotypes and gender-based limitations imposed on her. She also sits down with her current chief of staff, Huma Abedin, to discuss their 25-year relationship and the importance of effective mentorship in the workplace.

Clinton has served as U.S. Secretary of State, senator from New York, first lady of the United States and of Arkansas. She is a practicing lawyer and law professor, activist and advocate. Prior to her career in public service, Clinton attended Wellesley College and received her Juris Doctor degree from Yale Law School.

In 2000, Clinton was elected the first female U.S. senator from New York and later served as the 67th Secretary of State under President Barack Obama following a 2008 presidential bid. In 2016, she became the first woman to earn a major party’s nomination for president. After the ’16 election, Clinton founded Onward Together, an organization that works to advance progressive values by encouraging people to organize, get involved and run for public office.

Watch the trailer for Clinton’s MasterClass: