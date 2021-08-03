HBO Max Finally Alights on LG Smart TVs in U.S.

More than a year after HBO Max debuted, LG Electronics USA and WarnerMedia reached a deal to distribute the HBO Max app on recent-model LG smart TVs in the U.S.

The arrival of HBO Max on LG smart TVs in the States comes after the streaming service went live on certain models of LG internet-connected televisions in select territories in Latin America and the Caribbean in June.

LG Smart TV owners in the U.S. can now access HBO Max on the TV’s webOS platform by opening the HBO Max app using their remote or when available, by saying “HBO Max” into their LG Magic Remote. HBO Max is available on LG OLED TVs, LG QNED Mini LED TVs and LG NanoCell TVs from model years 2018-2021 via webOS 4.0 and higher.

The expansion to LG TVs should give HBO Max some incremental lift. More significant was WarnerMedia’s resolution of its nearly three-year standoff with Dish Network, which last week launched HBO Max, HBO and Cinemax for its more than 8 million satellite TV subscribers.

Launched in May 2020, HBO Max currently provides more than 13,000 hours of premium content from HBO, Warner Bros., DC, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies and more.

In 2021, HBO Max is streaming the entire Warner Bros. movie slate on the same day they premiere in theaters, available on the platform for 31 days from release. Next year, Warner Bros. will produce at least 10 exclusive movies for HBO Max.

The launch of HBO Max on LG smart TVs comes in time for the release of Warner Bros.’ “The Suicide Squad,” which debuts in theaters and on HBO Max on Aug. 5, available on HBO Max for 31 days at no additional cost.