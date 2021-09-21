‘Haunt the Johnsons’: Spooky Comedy Podcast Series Starring Aisha Dee, Joel Kim Booster, Kristen Schaal Coming to Audible

Just in time for Halloween, supernatural comedy podcast series “Haunt the Johnsons” — starring Aisha Dee as a teen with paranormal powers who moves to the most-haunted town in America — is coming to Audible.

The 16-episode scripted series launches exclusively as an Audible Original on Oct. 7. In addition to Dee (“The Bold Type”), “Haunt the Johnsons” stars Joel Kim Booster (“Fire Island”) and veteran voice actor Kristen Schaal (“Bob’s Burgers,” “Gravity Falls”).

In the series, overachieving NYC teenager Luna Johnson (Dee) accidentally becomes a medium and starts to crack from seeing ghosts everywhere. When she confides in her psychologist parents about her newfound abilities, they assume Luna is going through a mental-health crisis and move the family to the small town of Doodstad, N.Y., into a house — unbeknownst to them — with five neurotic ghosts (two of which are voiced by Booster and Schaal).

Luna, hiding her powers from her parents, sets out to learn more about the ghosts and what being a medium truly entails. But as she begins to fall in deeper with the out-of-life crowd in Doodstad, mysterious forces are keen to stop Luna from helping the ghosts.

“Haunt the Johnsons” was created by Mandee Johnson, Joel Mandelkorn, Alex Hanpeter and Jude Tedmori; written by Anna Greenfield, Johnson, Mandelkorn, Hanpeter and Jude Tedmori; and directed by James Bachman. The series is produced by Okay Fine and CleftClips.

Other cast members in the podcast include Shalita Grant, Langston Kerman, Rich Fulcher, Rebekka Johnson, Matt McCarthy, Christina Catherine Martinez, Baron Vaughn, Andy Peters and Barry Rothbart. “Haunt the Johnsons” also features voice actors Kurt Braunohler, Natalie Palamides, Courtney Pauroso, Ceciley Jenkins, Erin Lampart, Gareth Reynolds, Garrick Bernard, James Bachman, Steve Hernandez, Tien Tran and Anna Greenfield.

Pictured above (l. to r.): Aisha Dee, Joel Kim Booster, Kristen Schaal