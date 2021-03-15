Hasbro to Unveil New Toys for Marvel, Star Wars, Fortnite and More at Virtual Fan Event

Hasbro promises to reveal a slate of new toys and products — including with partner brands Marvel, Star Wars and Fortnite — at a new collector-focused virtual event next month.

The Hasbro Pulse Fan Fest will feature “never-before-seen content and product reveals,” the company says. The virtual event will take place April 9 at 11 a.m. ET on the Hasbro Pulse Fan Fest website and live on the Hasbro Pulse YouTube channel, in lieu of the company’s annual entertainment brand preview event normally held during New York Toy Fair (which was canceled this year because of COVID).

At the April 9 event, the company will present panels and activations from Hasbro brands including G.I. Joe, Power Rangers and Transformers as well as premier partner brands Marvel, Star Wars and Fortnite. Special guest appearances are set to include Henry Golding, star of upcoming film “Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins,” and cast members of new Nickelodeon series “Power Rangers Dino Fury.”

According to Hasbro, when the new products are announced, Hasbro Pulse Premium members will have early access to select pre-orders during the brand panels (with the exception of Star Wars items) on April 9 until 5 p.m. ET. At that point, they will become generally available for pre-order. Product orders will be limited to two per customer.

The event will feature an all-new Epic Games’ “Fortnite” Victory Royale toy line; news about the Marvel Legends product line including a sneak peek of upcoming action figures and premium role play offerings; and a look at the latest Star Wars line of action figure and premium roleplay offerings from the Skywalker saga and beyond.

Also on deck are new toys from Transformers’ Wave 3 Kingdom and news about the final chapter of Netflix’s “Transformers: War for Cybertron” trilogy; news about the Power Rangers expanding Lightning Collection product line; and new products from the “Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins” feature film.

The Hasbro Pulse Fan Fest will be hosted by Syfy Wire on-air correspondent, writer and producer Jackie Jennings.