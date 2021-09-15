Hasan Minhaj Cast as Riddler in ‘Batman Unburied’ Podcast From DC, Spotify

Hasan Minhaj will voice Gotham’s notorious quizmaster — The Riddler — in “Batman Unburied,” a forthcoming scripted podcast from Spotify in partnership with Warner Bros. and DC.

Minhaj (“Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj,” “The Daily Show,” “Homecoming King”) joins the cast of the superhero thriller from executive producer David S. Goyer (“The Dark Knight Rises”), which as previously announced will star Winston Duke as Bruce Wayne/Batman and Jason Isaacs as Bruce’s right-hand man Alfred.

Also joining the “Batman Unburied” cast are Lance Reddick (“The Wire,” “John Wick,” “Lost”) and Toks Olagundoye (“Castle,” “The Neighbors”) as Bruce Wayne’s parents, Thomas and Martha Wayne. In addition, John Rhys-Davies (“The Lord of The Rings,” “Indiana Jones” films) as Dr. Hunter, the genius psychiatrist patiently helping Bruce with his trauma; and Ashly Burch (“Mythic Quest”) as Vicki Vale, Bruce’s ex-girlfriend and journalist for Gotham’s most popular evening TV news hour.

Spotify hasn’t provided a release date yet for “Batman Unburied,” announced last fall. The series is the first project under a multiyear pact inked by the audio streamer with Warner Bros. and DC for narrative scripted podcasts.

“Batman Unburied” is described as a psychological thriller that will take listeners on a new journey deep into the mind of Bruce Wayne — introducing dark twists and turns with a number of classic Batman Super-Villains. At the start of the story, Wayne is a forensic pathologist working in the bowels of Gotham Hospital and tasked with examining the victims of The Harvester, a gruesome serial killer preying on Gotham’s citizens. Wayne overcome his mental demons in order to save the citizens of Gotham as Batman.

“Batman Unburied” is executive produced by Goyer and his company Phantom Four, Keith Levine and Gracie Wheelan for Phantom Four, Liz Gateley and Elena Blekhter for Spotify, and Rebecca Klngel, Eric Carrasco and Saladin Ahmed, alongside co-executive producer Graham Westerson. Physical production is by Wolf at the Door.

The series is directed by Alex Kemp and written by Eric Carrasco (“Supergirl”), Saladin Ahmed, Rebecca Klingel (“The Haunting of Hill House”) and Graham Westerson.