All ‘Harry Potter’ Movies Streaming on HBO Max Starting Sept. 1, After Flying Off NBCU’s Peacock

The Boy Who Lived is changing his U.S. streaming address again.
All eight original “Harry Potter” films from Warner Bros. are returning to HBO Max next month, after spending a little less than a year on NBCUniversal’s Peacock.
Starting Sept. 1, the eight wizarding films based on J.K. Rowling’s best-selling novels will be available on HBO Max: “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets,” “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban,” “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire,” “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix,” “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince,” and “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows” Parts 1 and 2.
When HBO Max launched in May 2020, it included the octet of “Harry Potter” movies — but that was only a three-month carve-out on streaming rights the studio had sold to NBCU. In October 2020, Peacock began streaming the “Harry Potter” movies; now WarnerMedia has again reclaimed the rights to the magical film series for HBO Max.
Such popular library fare has proven to be a reliable way to attract and retain subscribers amid the fiercely competitive streaming wars. The eight “Harry Potter” films, released between 2001 and 2011, rank as the third highest-grossing movie franchise with a worldwide haul of $7.7 billion (behind Disney’s Marvel and Star Wars).
Also premiering on HBO Max next month are Clint Eastwood’s “Cry Macho” (Sept. 17) and James Wan’s “Malignant” (Sept. 10) — simultaneously with theatrical release and available only to subscribers on HBO Max’s no-ads $14.99/month plan — as well as limited series “Scenes From a Marriage” starring Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain (Sept. 12) and Season 3 of “Doom Patrol” (Sept. 23).
Other notable arrivals: “News of the World” (Sept. 4), “Mad Max: Fury Road” and “Mortal Kombat” (both on Sept. 9), “The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly” (Sept. 15) and “Promising Young Woman” starring Carey Mulligan (Sept. 25).
Here’s the full list of titles coming to HBO Max in September 2021:
Sept. 1
- A Hijacking
- The Animal
- Army of Darkness
- The Benchwarmers
- Bodas de Oro – aka The Anniversary
- The Cell 2
- Cloverfield
- Dead Again
- Deck the Halls
- Detour
- Drinking Buddies
- Epic Movie
- Event Horizon
- The Evil Dead
- Evil Dead 2
- Flawless
- The Forgotten
- Fun Size
- The Gallows
- The Good German
- The Good Heart
- The Goonies
- Green Lantern
- Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
- Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1
- Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2
- Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
- Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
- Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
- Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
- Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone
- Impostor
- Inheritance
- In the Heart of the Sea
- Kany Garcia: Soy Yo En Vivo
- King Kong (2005)
- Lady in the Water
- Meet Me in St. Louis
- Mr. Nobody
- My Golden Days
- Nanny McPhee
- Oblivion
- On the Town
- Ouija: Origin of Evil
- Paulie
- The Poet Of Havana
- Prime
- Prince Avalanche
- Reik En Vivo Desde El Auditorio Nacional
- Rent
- Romeo Santos The King Stays King: Live At Madison Square Garden
- Santana – Corazon: Live From Mexico, Live It To Believe It
- Seeking a Friend for the End of the World
- Severance
- Showdown In Little Tokyo
- The Song Remains the Same
- Taken 2
- Thalia Viva Tour En Vivo
- That’s Entertainment!
- That’s Entertainment! II
- That’s Entertainment! III
- Transformers
- Undisputed
- Vanilla Sky
- View from the Top
- What They Had
- What Women Want
- Yandel: Legacy – De Lider a Leyenda Tour
Sept. 2
- Adventure Time: Distant Lands – Wizard City (Max Original premiere)
- Sweet Life: Los Angeles (Max Original season finale)
Sept. 3
- Amaraica
- At Last
- Bittu
- Coffee Shop Names
- Liberty Kid
Sept. 4
- News of the World
Sept. 7
- Hard Knocks ’21: The Dallas Cowboys (season finale)
Sept. 8
- Nasciturus
Sept. 9
- Mad Max: Fury Road
- Sweet Life: Los Angeles (Max Original reunion special)
- Mortal Kombat
Sept. 10
- Elliott from Earth, Season 1
- Malignant (film premiere)
Sept. 11
- Ben 10, Season 4C
- NYC Epicenters 9/11→2021½, (documentary series finale)
- Walker, Season 1
Sept. 12
- Scenes from a Marriage (limited series premiere)
Sept. 13
- Care Bears: Unlock the Magic
- I’m Sorry
- Little Ellen (Max Original series premiere)
Sept. 15
- A La Calle
- The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly
Sept. 16
- Tig n’ Seek (Max Original Season 3 premiere)
Sept. 17
- Apple & Onion, Season 2B
- Cry Macho (film premiere)
- El Cuartito
- Superman & Lois, Season 1
Sept. 18
- The People v. The Klan
Sept. 20
- Hard (Season 3 finale)
- Total Dramarama
Sept. 21
- Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel
Sept. 23
- Ahir Shah: Dots (Max Original premiere)
- Doom Patrol (Max Original Season 3 premiere)
- The Other Two (Max Original Season 2 finale)
Sept. 25
- Promising Young Woman
Sept. 26
- Nuclear Family (documentary series premiere)
Sept. 27
- Huesped Americano – aka The American Guest (series premiere)
- Little Sky, 2021 Asian Pacific American Visionaries Short
- Neh, 2021 Asian Pacific American Visionaries Short
- Unmothered, 2021 Asian Pacific American Visionaries Short
Sept. 29
- Entre Hombres – aka Amongst Men (series premiere)
Sept. 30
- The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo (Max Original Season 2 premiere)
- Ten-Year-Old Tom (Max Original series premiere)
- Those Who Wish Me Dead
- The Way Down (Max Original series premiere)
- Yabba-Dabba Dinosaurs (Max Original series premiere)