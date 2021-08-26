All ‘Harry Potter’ Movies Streaming on HBO Max Starting Sept. 1, After Flying Off NBCU’s Peacock

The Boy Who Lived is changing his U.S. streaming address again.

All eight original “Harry Potter” films from Warner Bros. are returning to HBO Max next month, after spending a little less than a year on NBCUniversal’s Peacock.

Starting Sept. 1, the eight wizarding films based on J.K. Rowling’s best-selling novels will be available on HBO Max: “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets,” “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban,” “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire,” “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix,” “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince,” and “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows” Parts 1 and 2.

When HBO Max launched in May 2020, it included the octet of “Harry Potter” movies — but that was only a three-month carve-out on streaming rights the studio had sold to NBCU. In October 2020, Peacock began streaming the “Harry Potter” movies; now WarnerMedia has again reclaimed the rights to the magical film series for HBO Max.

Such popular library fare has proven to be a reliable way to attract and retain subscribers amid the fiercely competitive streaming wars. The eight “Harry Potter” films, released between 2001 and 2011, rank as the third highest-grossing movie franchise with a worldwide haul of $7.7 billion (behind Disney’s Marvel and Star Wars).

Also premiering on HBO Max next month are Clint Eastwood’s “Cry Macho” (Sept. 17) and James Wan’s “Malignant” (Sept. 10) — simultaneously with theatrical release and available only to subscribers on HBO Max’s no-ads $14.99/month plan — as well as limited series “Scenes From a Marriage” starring Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain (Sept. 12) and Season 3 of “Doom Patrol” (Sept. 23).

Other notable arrivals: “News of the World” (Sept. 4), “Mad Max: Fury Road” and “Mortal Kombat” (both on Sept. 9), “The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly” (Sept. 15) and “Promising Young Woman” starring Carey Mulligan (Sept. 25).

Here’s the full list of titles coming to HBO Max in September 2021:

Sept. 1

A Hijacking

The Animal

Army of Darkness

The Benchwarmers

Bodas de Oro – aka The Anniversary

The Cell 2

Cloverfield

Dead Again

Deck the Halls

Detour

Drinking Buddies

Epic Movie

Event Horizon

The Evil Dead

Evil Dead 2

Flawless

The Forgotten

Fun Size

The Gallows

The Good German

The Good Heart

The Goonies

Green Lantern

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

Impostor

Inheritance

In the Heart of the Sea

Kany Garcia: Soy Yo En Vivo

King Kong (2005)

Lady in the Water

Meet Me in St. Louis

Mr. Nobody

My Golden Days

Nanny McPhee

Oblivion

On the Town

Ouija: Origin of Evil

Paulie

The Poet Of Havana

Prime

Prince Avalanche

Reik En Vivo Desde El Auditorio Nacional

Rent

Romeo Santos The King Stays King: Live At Madison Square Garden

Santana – Corazon: Live From Mexico, Live It To Believe It

Seeking a Friend for the End of the World

Severance

Showdown In Little Tokyo

The Song Remains the Same

Taken 2

Thalia Viva Tour En Vivo

That’s Entertainment!

That’s Entertainment! II

That’s Entertainment! III

Transformers

Undisputed

Vanilla Sky

View from the Top

What They Had

What Women Want

Yandel: Legacy – De Lider a Leyenda Tour

Sept. 2

Adventure Time: Distant Lands – Wizard City (Max Original premiere)

Sweet Life: Los Angeles (Max Original season finale)

Sept. 3

Amaraica

At Last

Bittu

Coffee Shop Names

Liberty Kid

Sept. 4

News of the World

Sept. 7

Hard Knocks ’21: The Dallas Cowboys (season finale)

Sept. 8

Nasciturus

Sept. 9

Mad Max: Fury Road

Sweet Life: Los Angeles (Max Original reunion special)

Mortal Kombat

Sept. 10

Elliott from Earth, Season 1

Malignant (film premiere)

Sept. 11

Ben 10, Season 4C

NYC Epicenters 9/11→2021½, (documentary series finale)

Walker, Season 1

Sept. 12

Scenes from a Marriage (limited series premiere)

Sept. 13

Care Bears: Unlock the Magic

I’m Sorry

Little Ellen (Max Original series premiere)

Sept. 15

A La Calle

The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly

Sept. 16

Tig n’ Seek (Max Original Season 3 premiere)

Sept. 17

Apple & Onion, Season 2B

Cry Macho (film premiere)

El Cuartito

Superman & Lois, Season 1

Sept. 18

The People v. The Klan

Sept. 20

Hard (Season 3 finale)

Total Dramarama

Sept. 21

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel

Sept. 23

Ahir Shah: Dots (Max Original premiere)

Doom Patrol (Max Original Season 3 premiere)

The Other Two (Max Original Season 2 finale)

Sept. 25

Promising Young Woman

Sept. 26

Nuclear Family (documentary series premiere)

Sept. 27

Huesped Americano – aka The American Guest (series premiere)

Little Sky, 2021 Asian Pacific American Visionaries Short

Neh, 2021 Asian Pacific American Visionaries Short

Unmothered, 2021 Asian Pacific American Visionaries Short

Sept. 29

Entre Hombres – aka Amongst Men (series premiere)

Sept. 30