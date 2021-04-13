Google Play Movies & TV App Is Getting Dropped From Roku Devices, Smart TVs

Google is killing off the Google Play Movies & TV app, which lets users purchase and rent films and series, from Roku devices and smart TVs.

As of June 15, 2021, the Google Play Movies & TV app will no longer be available on the Roku players or TVs or Samsung, LG and Vizio smart TVs. For those platforms, “The YouTube app will be your new home for movies and shows,” Google says in a notice on its website. The change was announced last month but was only recently spotted by 9to5Google.

The move is an effort by Google to streamline its entertainment apps — and to promote Google TV, its recently launched entertainment interface that combines streaming services, live TV, movies, TV shows and other apps, as its primary connected-TV touchpoint. Google TV is available on the newest Chromecast and the interface is coming to select Android TV models including from Sony and TCL.

Content that has been purchased via Google Play Movies & TV will be available on YouTube. In addition, users can apply Google Play credits YouTube purchases. Watchlists that users have created in Google Play Movies & TV will not available on YouTube, but they can set up new playlists to replicate them.

The Google Play Movies & TV app will continue to be available on Android and iOS mobile devices and on Android TV. You can also watch eligible titles purchased through Google Play Movies & TV on the Movies Anywhere app on smart TVs in the U.S.

Google noted that the YouTube app is available on devices that currently support the Google Play Movies & TV app. However, according to the company, content will not be viewable on LG NetCast and LG SimpleSmart devices.

(Pictured above: Google Play Movies & TV app on Roku)