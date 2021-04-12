Google Docs and Google Drive Hit With Broad Disruption, Users Seeing Error Messages and ‘Unexpected Behavior’

Many users trying to access several Google productivity applications — including Google Docs and Google Drive — encountered serious technical problems Monday morning.

A message on Google’s App Status Dashboard on Monday said, “We’re investigating reports of an issue with Google Docs. We will provide more information shortly. The affected users are able to access Google Docs, but are seeing error messages, high latency, and/or other unexpected behavior.”

In addition, the message said, “Affected user are unable to create new documents.”

Google Drive was experiencing similar problems on Monday morning, according to the internet giant’s status page. Google Sheets, Google Slides and Google Classroom also were flagged as undergoing a “service disruption” as of 9:36 a.m. ET.

In multiple replies to users on Twitter complaining about the problems, Google’s service and support teams said, “We are aware of a service disruption and are working right now to resolve it. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience.”

According to uptime-monitoring site DownDetector.com, user reports of problems with Google Drive began to spike just before 9 a.m. ET Monday. According to the site, 92% of the issues reported were related to “App not loading.”