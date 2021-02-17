Golden Globes 2021 Official Preshow to Be Livestreamed on Twitter

is again on board as the livestreaming partner for the Golden Globes preshow this year, ahead of the awards telecast on NBC.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association and Dick Clark Prods. announced their partnership with Twitter for the official preshow, “HFPA Presents: Globes Countdown Live.” It will be available on the Golden Globes account on Twitter (@goldenglobes) on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, from 3:30-5 p.m. PT in the U.S., and also will stream live on goldenglobes.com.

Hosting the 90-minute countdown are actor Sofia Carson (Disney Channel’s “Descendants” movies) and “Access Hollywood” reporter Zuri Hall, broadcasting live from the Beverly Hilton alongside Rasha Goel and Scott Mantz, who will conduct remote interviews.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will host the bicoastal “78th Annual Golden Globe Awards” show, airing live on NBC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and available to stream the next day on Peacock. The nominees for the 2021 Golden Globes were announced earlier this month.

Throughout the Golden Globes preshow, a panel of commentators including “The Viall Files” podcast host Nick Viall, hosts and personalities A.J. Gibson and Emile Ennis Jr., and comedian Fortune Feimster will participate in discussions about the nominated TV shows and films, offer their predictions for the night, and reminisce about the best fashion and iconic Golden Globe moments.

On Twitter, viewers will be able to participate in ongoing polls on @goldenglobes as well as tweet their questions for a chance to have them asked during the interviews. Twitter Fleets — which expire after 24 hours, like Snapchat Stories — will also be updated with live content from the preshow and ceremony.

In addition, special preshow guests Golden Globe Ambassadors Satchel and Jackson Lee will debut their self-produced video, which features their philanthropic work across the LGBTQ+ and mentorship communities. Satchel will highlight Callen-Lorde, a primary care center for LGBTQ+ people in New York and Jackson will spotlight Big Brothers and Big Sisters of America, the nation’s largest donor and volunteer supported mentoring network.

“This year more than ever, fans have been at home consuming the best in film and television and coming to Twitter to talk about it,” said Sarah Rosen, Twitter’s head of U.S. entertainment partnerships. “Partnering with the Golden Globes to bring the official preshow to Twitter will give fans the opportunity to celebrate the best of entertainment, live and in real time, where the conversation happens.”

The Golden Globes are produced by Dick Clark Prods. in association with the HFPA.