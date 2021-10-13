Glen Powell Starring in Audible’s ’10 Days’ Basketball Drama Podcast From Executive Producer Steve Nash

NBA coach and former player Steve Nash is executive producing “10 Days,” an upcoming Audible Original scripted drama podcast starring Glen Powell.

Powell (“Top Gun: Maverick,” “Scream Queens”) plays a minor-league hoops player who gets a 10-day contract with the Philadelphia 76ers and tries to prove he belongs in the NBA. The cast also includes Lamorne Morris (“New Girl”), Erinn Westbrook (“Riverdale”) and Jessica Hecht (“The Boys”).

“10 Days” hails from creator, writer, showrunner and director Aaron Tracy and is produced by Treefort Media. The series is slated to premiere Dec. 2, 2021, exclusively on Audible.

As his career in the minor leagues draws to a close, Danny Miles (Powell) is offered the chance of a lifetime: to play 10 days in the NBA for the 76ers. The season unfolds over 10 half-hour episodes, each covering one day of Danny’s contract. His childhood best friend (Morris), who happens to be the franchise star of the 76ers, grows jealous and resentful. His mother (Hecht), a former pro athlete herself, becomes an overbearing stage mom. And his ex-girlfriend Michelle (Westbrook), still the love of his life, tries to shake off the ghosts of their troubled past but ends up complicating their future.

“’10 Days’ puts you in mind of one of the most high-pressure situations an athlete can endure,” Powell said in a statement. “It’s heartfelt and inspirational. It reminds me of some of my favorite sports movies like ‘Tin Cup,’ ‘Rudy,’ ‘Love & Basketball’ and ‘Rocky.’”

The project’s executive producers include Tracy, Nash (currently coach of the Brooklyn Nets), Ezra Holland, Kelly Garner and Lisa Ammerman for Treefort Media; and Ian Stearns for Audible.

Nash commented, “I’ve loved working on this show with Aaron. When he brought me the idea, I got it right away.” He added, “During my 18 seasons in the NBA, I saw a lot of 10-day players come and go. It’s an incredibly high stakes, pressurized period for these guys.”

Aaron Tracy’s TV writing credits include “Law & Order: SVU,” “Fairly Legal” and “Sequestered,” a serialized thriller that ran two seasons, for which he was creator and EP. His most recent scripted audio drama is “The Coldest Case,” starring Aaron Paul, Krysten Ritter and Alexis Bledel, which premiered on Audible in March 2021. Tracy also has upcoming audio dramas for iHeartMedia and Audible with producing partners including Shonda Rhimes and James Patterson.

Tracy said he “couldn’t be happier to be doing another show with Audible. They’re a fantastic landing spot for writers, and they’re making some of the best scripted podcasts out there. We made this show under really difficult pandemic restrictions, but Audible and Treefort always rose to the occasion.”