Gen-Z Media Taps Aaron Steven to Write ‘Nightingale’ Podcast (EXCLUSIVE)

Aaron Steven will write “Nightingale,” an all-ages podcast, for Gen-Z Media.

Described as a cross between “The Chronicles of Narnia” and “Five Feet Apart,” “Nightingale” scopes in on a group of teens in the cancer ward of a children’s hospital who discover a secret world where they find that they aren’t defined by their illnesses, but rather the heroes of their own stories.

“I couldn’t be more excited to go on this adventure with the entire team at Gen-Z Media,” Steven said. “This is not only a chance to create a new fantasy world, but a chance to remind us through the power of story that being sick doesn’t mean we can’t be heroes.”

Previously, Steven wrote a number of episodes of “Stoneheart” for CryptTV and recently sold his spec TV pilot, “Line of Fire” to MGM TV. He also worked in production for a series of Marvel movies, including “Iron Man 3,” “The Avengers: Age of Ultron,” “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Spiderman: Homecoming.”

“Aaron is truly an exciting new creative force with vision and drive. We are thrilled to go on a journey with him in an immersive story that has the power to inspire listeners of all ages, and all abilities, as it entertains,” Gen-Z Media CEO Ben Strouse said.

Steven is represented by Management 360 and attorney Ashley Silver. Gen-Z Media is represented by Verve for film and television. The production company has been nominated for Ambie and Peabody Awards and its podcast lineup includes “Six Minutes” and “The Unexplainable Disappearance of Mars Patel.”