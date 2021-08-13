Gabourey Sidibe Stars in ‘If I Go Missing the Witches Did It’ Paranormal Comedy Podcast

Gabourey Sidibe is about to get lost in her first scripted podcast role.

Sidibe (“Precious,” “Empire”) will star in podcast “If I Go Missing the Witches Did It,” a satirical paranormal thriller involving her character’s mysterious disappearance, from podcast studio/network Realm.

Written by Pia Wilson (staff writer on National Geographic’s “Genius: Aretha”), the satirical series follows Jenna (played by Sidibe) who, after a summer in Westchester soaking up how the other half lives, has vanished without a trace. The only clue: a set of voice memos detailing an investigation into a group of influencers she suspected were using magic to achieve their means. Sidibe is joined by voice actor Sarah Natochenny (Ash Ketchum in the English dub of “Pokémon”) who plays Elise, a white podcast host with a savior complex who takes up the cause of finding Jenna.

The nine-episode podcast will premiere Sunday, Sept. 26, with new episodes following weekly on all major podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher.

“I’m so excited to work with Realm on my first fiction podcast role! I was excited about this show as soon as I read Pia Wilson’s writing,” Sidibe said in a statement. “It’s really relatable and hilarious. After gathering a large library of shows I listen to, I’m excited to now be included in the library of other people who enjoy losing themselves in a good story.”

Molly Barton, CEO and co-founder of Realm (previously known as Serial Box), added: “Gabourey’s portrayal of New York writer Jenna Clayton will make you laugh hysterically, but also — more meaningfully — engage critically with issues of race, class and capitalism.”

“If I Go Missing the Witches Did It” was previously announced as part of Realm’s summer/fall 2021 slate.

Realm’s other original podcast productions include “Memory Lane,” written by “Pretty Little Liars” author Sara Shepard and “Orphan Black: The Next Chapter” starring Tatiana Maslany, which is returning for a second season this fall. Realm also has a pact with horror director and producer John Carpenter and Storm King Productions’ Sandy King Carpenter for a line of “John Carpenter Presents” horror podcasts.

In addition to free, ad-supported podcast distribution, Realm’s shows are available through the Realm Unlimited subscription, on Realm.fm and in the Realm app (on Android and via iOS). The subscription features ad-free, early access to the complete library of Realm originals, as well as access to bonus content and other perks.

Realm also has teed up a slate of shows to be released exclusively through Realm Plus on Apple Podcasts Subscriptions: “The Vela,” “Low Life” and “The Shadow Files of Morgan Knox.”