FTC Refiles Antitrust Lawsuit Against Facebook, Alleging Social Giant Has Had a Monopoly Since 2011

The Federal Trade Commission filed an amended antitrust complaint against , after its earlier lawsuit was dismissed over insufficient evidence that the social media giant held a monopoly.

The agency said the amended lawsuit includes “additional data and evidence to support the FTC’s contention that Facebook is a monopolist that abused its excessive market power to eliminate threats to its dominance,” including citing time spent on Facebook’s services and daily and monthly user metrics.

“Facebook has today, and has maintained since 2011, a dominant share of the relevant market for U.S. personal social networking services,” the complaint filed Thursday alleges. “Individually and collectively, these metrics provide significant evidence of Facebook’s durable monopoly power in social networking services.”

Facebook in a statement Thursday said, “We are reviewing the FTC’s amended complaint and will have more to say soon.”

The FTC’s vote to file the amended complaint was 3-2, along party lines with Democrats carrying the motion, led by FTC Chair Lina Khan. Facebook had filed a petition for Khan to recuse herself from the antitrust case, citing her comments criticizing Big Tech. The FTC dismissed the petition, saying said its Office of General Counsel “carefully reviewed” Facebook’s petition and determined that because the case will be prosecuted before a federal judge “the appropriate constitutional due process protections will be provided to the company.”

In June, a U.S. district court tossed out the FTC’s previous antitrust complaint against Facebook, saying the agency had failed to make a case that Facebook held a monopoly. The court also dismissed a related lawsuit against Facebook brought by more than 40 state attorneys general.

A copy of the lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, is available at this link.

The FTC’s complaint alleges that after repeated failed attempts to develop innovative mobile features for its network, Facebook instead resorted to an illegal buy-or-bury scheme to maintain its dominance.

That included its $1 billion acquisition of rival Instagram in 2012 and Facebook’s $19 billion deal for mobile messaging app WhatsApp in 2014, the FTC alleges. In addition, Facebook lured app developers to the platform, surveilled them for signs of success, and then “buried” them when they became competitive threats.

“Facebook lacked the business acumen and technical talent to survive the transition to mobile,” said Holly Vedova, acting director of the FTC’s Bureau of Competition, said in a statement. “After failing to compete with new innovators, Facebook illegally bought or buried them when their popularity became an existential threat. This conduct is no less anticompetitive than if Facebook had bribed emerging app competitors not to compete.”

According to the amended complaint, Facebook continues to monitor the industry for competitive threats to its personal social networking monopoly. Facebook is likely to impose anticompetitive conditions on access to its platform and seek to acquire companies it perceives as potential threats, according to the amended lawsuit, especially when it next faces “acute competitive pressures from a period of technological transition.”

FTC commissioner Christine Wilson, a Trump appointee, issued a dissenting statement, in which she noted that the FTC reviewed Facebook’s acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp and allowed them to proceed. “I believe it is bad policy to undermine the integrity of the premerger notification process established by Congress and the repose that it provides to merging parties that have faithfully complied with its requirements,” Wilson wrote.