Apple TV Plus to Release ‘Foundation’ Companion Podcast for Original Sci-Fi Series (Podcast News Roundup)

In today’s podcast news roundup, Apple TV Plus sets a sidekick podcast for “Foundation” hosted by Jason Concepcion with David S. Goyer; Showtime preps “Dexter” podcast for special event series; Ellen Pompeo’s podcast gets a premiere date; and more.

DATES

Apple TV Plus will premiere “Foundation: The Official Podcast,” a behind-the-scenes companion podcast to the sci-fi drama series “Foundation,” based on Isaac Asimov’s of the same name, on Friday, Sept. 24 (when the show hits the streaming service), with new episodes weekly on Apple Podcasts (via this link). Hosted by Jason Concepcion (“NBA Desktop,” “Binge Mode,” “Takeline”) and featuring “Foundation” showrunner and executive producer David S. Goyer, each episode will bring on creative talent for a deeper exploration into the making the TV series. In the premiere episode, Concepcion and Goyer break down the first two episodes of “Foundation” — “The Emperor’s Peace” and “Preparing to Live” — and unpack Goyer’s personal relationship to the material, the process of modernizing Asimov’s works for TV, and why a Star Bridge is a sci-fi lover’s favorite technology. “Foundation: The Official Podcast” is produced by Audacy’s Pineapple Street Studios with Max Linsky, Jenna Weiss-Berman and Bari Finkel serving as executive producers.

Listen to the “Foundation: The Official Podcast” trailer:

Showtime is breathing new life into the official companion podcast for original series “Dexter,” with “Dexter: New Blood Wrap-Up With Scott Reynolds,” hosted by Reynolds, executive producer and writer for the special event series “Dexter: New Blood.” In conjunction with the 15th anniversary of the show’s original premiere, the podcast will launch Friday, Oct. 1, with new episodes available every Tuesday for 16 weeks. Listen to the trailer and subscribe to the podcast via this link. Guests on the podcast are set to include stars Michael C. Hall, Jennifer Carpenter and John Lithgow as well as showrunner and executive producer Clyde Phillips and more The podcast is produced by Showtime and Malka Media and will be available on major podcast platforms and the Showtime YouTube channel. The TV series “Dexter: New Blood” premieres Sunday, Nov. 7.

Cadence13 interview podcast “Tell Me With Ellen Pompeo” will launch Sept. 29, with the first three episodes hosted by the “Grey’s Anatomy” star featuring guests “Black-ish” and “Grown-ish” star Yara Shahidi, Michelle Harper (physician and author of “The Beauty in Breaking”) and “Grey’s Anatomy” co-star Patrick Dempsey. Upcoming guests will include: Gabrielle Bluestone, journalist and executive producer “Fyre”; attorney and media personality Rachel Lindsay; Maria Konnikova, author of “The Confidence Game”; Cindy Crawford; and Giacomo Gianniotti of “Grey’s Anatomy.” New episodes will be available on Wednesdays.

Uninterrupted, the digital studio of LeBron James’ SpringHill Co., on Sept. 22 premiered “Certified Buckets” Season 2. The hoops-and-culture podcast is hosted by sports media personality Ashley Nicole Moss, NBA reporter Kristian Winfield and famed shooting coach “Lethal Shooter.” New episodes drop weekly on Wednesdays on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Pandora and Stitcher (via this link).

Startup studio Project Brazen‘s original nine-part podcast “Fat Leonard,” exploring the ongoing investigation into one of the largest national security breaches involving the U.S. Navy in decades, will debut Oct. 5. Host Tom Wright explores the story of Leonard Francis, the defense contractor who won tens of millions of dollars through corrupt deals with the Navy in exchange for cash bribes, escorts and luxury items. “Fat Leonard” is the inaugural project from Project Brazen, a content studio co-founded by Tom Wright and Bradley Hope, who were longtime collaborators at the Wall Street Journal. Listen to the trailer at this link.

Complex, in partnership with Spotify Studios, announced Season 2 of investigative music podcast “Infamous” about the life and music of YNW Melly and the criminal charges he’s facing. Hosted by Ace Hood, “Infamous: The Story of YNW Melly,” follows the murder of the rapper’s two best friends, Sakchaser (aka Anthony Williams) and Juvy (aka Christopher Thomas Jr.) from the YNW collective. Currently, YNW Melly (aka Jamell Demons) is incarcerated awaiting trial for his alleged participation in the murders. Season 2 of “Infamous” will feature eight episodes, with new episodes released every week. The first two episodes will drop Sept. 28. List to the trailer at this link.