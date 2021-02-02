Gamer Group FaZe Clan Signs With UTA, Eyeing Content Slate Expansion

FaZe Clan, one of the gaming industry’s highest-profile esports and entertainment organizations, has signed for representation with UTA.

UTA will support FaZe’s efforts to expand into scripted and unscripted entertainment, podcasting, live streaming and brand partnerships.

FaZe’s roster of esports players includes existing UTA clients NickMercs, Swagg and Mongraal. The organization’s pro gamers specialize in franchises such as “Call of Duty,” “Counter-Strike: Global Offensive,” “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds” (PUBG), “Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege,” “FIFA,” “Valorant,” and “Fortnite Battle Royale.”

In 2020, FaZe acquired its first roster located entirely in Asia. Most recently, FaZe launched the “#FaZe5” recruitment challenge, a competition for gamers to join the coveted organization. The challenge attracted some 211,000 applicants; each of the six winners — Faxuty, VIRUS, Nio, Flea, K1nG and Scope — was revealed during a daily live stream, which collectively topped 9 million viewers across FaZe’s Twitch, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram channels.

Last month, former NFL media executive Bill McCullough joined FaZe as EVP of content to oversee development and expansion of the company’s original content slate.

“Through its execution of innovative concepts such as #FaZe5, FaZe has cultivated an unprecedented fanbase and has established itself at the forefront of entertainment, technology and culture,” UTA head of esports Damon Lau said in announcing the group’s signing.

FaZe Clan CEO Lee Trink commented, “Our partnership with UTA signals the next stage in our evolution as a media and entertainment company, with a heightened focus on content expansion. Content and talent have always been the nucleus of our organization. With UTA’s powerful network and skill at aligning brands for high-impact opportunities, FaZe will further accelerate our indisputable growth trajectory.”

Last year, FaZe Clan represented the most-tweeted-about esports teams while Mongraal ranked as the No. 1 most tweeted-about esports athlete, according to Twitter.

Founded in 2010, L.A.-based FaZe Clan maintains a talent roster of 85 comprising gamers, content creators and a mix of talent beyond the world of gaming, including NBA star Ben Simmons, LeBron “Bronny” James Jr. and Lil Yachty. FaZe Clan investors include Jimmy Iovine, cofounder of Interscope Records and Beats by Dre; ecommerce platform Ntwrk; LeBron James; Swae Lee; and Offset (Kiari Kendrell Cephus).