Facebook, Instagram Users Report Widespread Outages

Facebook DOJ Lawsuit Discrimination
AP

A surge of users of Facebook and Instagram reported problems accessing the apps and websites on Thursday.

Reports of technical issues for both Facebook-owned services spiked at about 5:15 p.m. ET on DownDetector.com.

An error message on Facebook’s website said, “Sorry, something went wrong. We’re working on getting this fixed as soon as we can.” Instagram.com simply showed the Instagram logo, and that’s all, while the app displayed an error message that said “Couldn’t refresh feed.”

Facebook representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

More to come.

