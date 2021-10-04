Facebook, Instagram Go Down: Users See Error Messages on Both Platforms

and Instagram users reported widespread outages Monday, as the social media giant appeared to be again experiencing serious technical problems.

The company, in the spotlight over accusations by a whistleblower that the company prioritized profits over safety, saw its flagship Facebook app and Instagram go down on Monday before noon ET.

On Facebook’s website, an error message Monday said, “Sorry, something went wrong. We’re working on it and we’ll get it fixed as soon as we can” and the Facebook app was not loading certain content. Instagram’s site showed a “5xx Server Error” and its app displayed an error message that said, “Couldn’t refresh feed.”

More to come.