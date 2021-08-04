After Quitting Facebook, Carolyn Everson Is Joining Instacart as President

Online grocery-delivery company Instacart has hired another high-level Facebook exec: Carolyn Everson, formerly the social network’s head of ad sales who left Facebook in June after a decade, is joining Instacart as president next month.

Everson, who starts at Instacart on Sept. 7, is the first official hire by newly installed CEO Fidji Simo — previously was head of the Facebook app before exiting the post last month. Reporting directly to Simo, Everson will succeed current Instacart president Nilam Ganenthiran, who has been appointed to a new senior leadership position as strategic adviser to the CEO.

Other former Facebook execs hired by Instacart recently include COO Asha Sharma, Max Eulenstein, VP of product for Instacart app, and Nikila Srinivasan, VP of product for international.

“I’ve had the privilege of working with Carolyn for a decade and know just how lucky we are to have her leadership and talent at Instacart,” Simo said in a statement. “Carolyn’s an industry legend, best known for cultivating strong, trusted relationships that drive strategic value for partners.”

At Facebook, Everson was most recently VP of global marketing solutions, leading the company’s relationships with top advertisers and agencies. In that role, she oversaw a team focused on global partnerships and agencies, as well as Facebook’s Creative Shop. Prior to Facebook, she was corporate VP of Microsoft’s global advertising sales and trade marketing teams and before that served as COO and EVP of U.S. ad sales for MTV Networks.

Instacart provides same-day delivery and pickup services in the U.S. and Canada for almost 55,000 stores in 5,500 cities. This spring, the privately held company said it hit a valuation of $39 billion after raising $265 million as part of a new financing round from existing investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Sequoia Capital, D1 Capital Partners, Fidelity and T. Rowe Price Associates.