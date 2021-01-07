Facebook Bans Trump Indefinitely as CEO Mark Zuckerberg Cites Need for ‘Peaceful Transition of Power’

has extended its block on Donald Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts “indefinitely,” CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Thursday.

The move comes after Facebook yesterday initially said it would freeze Trump’s access to its services for a 24-hour period, following the attack on the U.S. Capitol by pro-Trump rioters who were egged on by the lame-duck president.

Zuckerberg, in a Facebook post, said the ban on Trump will remain in place “for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete.”

“The shocking events of the last 24 hours clearly demonstrate that President Donald Trump intends to use his remaining time in office to undermine the peaceful and lawful transition of power to his elected successor, Joe Biden,” Zuckerberg wrote. “His decision to use his platform to condone rather than condemn the actions of his supporters at the Capitol building has rightly disturbed people in the U.S. and around the world. We removed these statements yesterday because we judged that their effect — and likely their intent — would be to provoke further violence.”

Twitter has frozen Trump’s account for a 12-hour period, and warned that @realDonaldTrump will be banned if the president violates its policies again. Snapchat also locked Trump’s account indefinitely.

Zuckerberg said that “we have allowed President Trump to use our platform consistent with our own rules, at times removing content or labeling his posts when they violate our policies. We did this because we believe that the public has a right to the broadest possible access to political speech, even controversial speech. But the current context is now fundamentally different, involving use of our platform to incite violent insurrection against a democratically elected government.”

The Facebook chief concluded, “We believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great.”