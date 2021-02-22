Facebook to Restore News Content in Australia in the ‘Coming Days’

has reversed its decision to block the sharing of news content in Australia.

“After further discussions with the Australian government, we have come to an agreement that will allow us to support the publishers we choose to, including small and local publishers. We’re restoring news on Facebook in Australia in the coming days,” Campbell Brown, VP of global news partnerships at Facebook, said in a statement Monday night.

The original restriction was in response to Australia’s proposed law that would force internet platforms to pay for news content. Previously, Australian publishers were not be able to share or post content on Facebook pages, while news content from non-Australian publishers was not able to be viewed or shared by Australian users. In addition, users outside of Australia were not able to view or share Australian news content on Facebook or content from Australian news pages.

Following negotiations between Facebook and the Australian government, Prime Minister Scott Morrison introduced changes to the proposed law that would allow a two-month mediation period for platforms and publishers to make deals before they are forced to use an arbitrator.

“Going forward, the government has clarified we will retain the ability to decide if news appears on Facebook so that we won’t automatically be subject to a forced negotiation,” Brown continued. “It’s always been our intention to support journalism in Australia and around the world, and we’ll continue to invest in news globally and resist efforts by media conglomerates to advance regulatory frameworks that do not take account of the true value exchange between publishers and platforms like Facebook.”

The amendments will also consider commercial agreements that Facebook and Google have already made with local publishers before applying the media law, and give them a month’s notice before a final decision is made.

“We’re pleased that we’ve been able to reach an agreement with the Australian government and appreciate the constructive discussions we’ve had with Treasurer Frydenberg and Minister Fletcher over the past week. We have consistently supported a framework that would encourage innovation and collaboration between online platforms and publishers,” a statement from Facebook reads. “After further discussions, we are satisfied that the Australian government has agreed to a number of changes and guarantees that address our core concerns about allowing commercial deals that recognize the value our platform provides to publishers relative to the value we receive from them. As a result of these changes, we can now work to further our investment in public interest journalism and restore news on Facebook for Australians in the coming days.”