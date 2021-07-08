Head of Facebook’s App, Fidji Simo, Jumps Ship to Join Instacart as CEO

Fidji Simo, a 10-year veteran who most recently led development and strategy for the social giant’s flagship app, has joined online grocery company Instacart as CEO

Apoorva Mehta, Instacart’s founder and current CEO, will move into a new role as executive chairman of the board. Simo’s appointment as Instacart’s CEO is effective Aug. 2. She reports to the company’s board of directors, which she joined in January 2021.

Simo first joined Facebook in 2011. As head of the Facebook app, she led the development and strategy for the core app, including News Feed, Stories, Groups, Video, Marketplace, Gaming, News, Dating, Ads and more. Previously, her roles at Facebook included VP of video, games and monetization, leading the team in charge of developing ad formats for mobile. She also led the group that built and launched Facebook Live and Watch video platforms.

With Simo’s departure, Facebook appointed Tom Alison, a longtime product and engineering exec, as the head of the Facebook app team.

Popular on Variety

“I believe that with Fidji at the helm we’ll be in an even stronger position to seize the incredible opportunity in front of us,” Mehta said in announcing her appointment.

Simo, in a statement provided by Instacart, said she “fell in love with Instacart first as a customer, then as a board member and now I’m honored to join the company as CEO and lead its next growth chapter.”

Prior to Facebook, Fidji joined eBay in 2007, as part of the strategy team. She grew up in the south of France and now lives in California with her husband and daughter.