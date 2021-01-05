Eric Bolling, Brett Favre, Robert Horry Aim to Launch Podcasts via PodcastOne

Football legend Brett Favre, NBA star Robert Horry and conservative political commentator Eric Bolling are teaming up with LiveXLive’s PodcastOne.

Favre and Bolling will launch a podcast this month, with a title to be unveiled in days to come. The two initially met in a bid to raise awareness of the dangers of opioid addiction. Favre is best known for his time with the Green Bay Packers while Bolling hosts “America This Week,” a talk program produced for stations owned by Sinclair Broadcasting. Topics are expected to run the gamut from sports to money and popular culture.

“We will always bring the fun and the funny to all the hottest topics. Whether it’s the weekend’s games, what live leak has surfaced, or which Kardashian is making the most money (and how)… add us to your podcast subscriptions, you won’t be disappointed!” said Favre and Bolling, in a prepared statement.

Horry, known for his time with the Houston Rockets, the Los Angeles Lakers and the San Antonio Spurs, will launch his “Big Shot Bob Pod” later this month. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to host my own podcast and delve into what makes an individual stand out and be great, whether it be in the world of sports, in the arts or in the communities we live in,” said Horry, in a prepared statement.

Favre, Bolling and Horry join a slate of SportsNet programming at PodcastOne that includes athletes such as Michael Irvin, Ron Jaworski, Chris Meyers, and Steve Austin. “I have been courtside at so many Big Shot Bob game winning moments that having his podcast on PodcastOne is a genuine thrill,” said Norm Pattiz, chairman of PodCast One, in a statement. “Brett Farve? Just look at the record. How exciting to have him, not to mention Eric Bolling paired with him! We started Sportsnet with Shaq, Dan Patrick and a dozen other top sports personalities. We’re not resting on our laurels.”