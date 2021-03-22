‘Entertainment Tonight’ Supervising Producer Joe Siyam Exits for VP Role at Talkshoplive (EXCLUSIVE)

Veteran television producer Joe Siyam has left his position as Supervising Producer at CBS Media Ventures’ “Entertainment Tonight” to join startup livestream commerce platform, talkshoplive, as vice president of talent and entertainment partnerships.

Siyam had been with “ET” for nearly 7 years, during which he oversaw the brand’s coverage of music and major red carpet events including the Grammys, Golden Globe Awards, BET Awards, American Music Awards, CMA Awards and Billboard Music Awards. He collected four Emmy Awards for his work during his “ET” tenure, where he earned a stellar reputation as one of the show’s most well-regarded producers among industry publicists and executives.

Among Siyam’s notable accomplishments at the show include some of “ET’s” biggest gets: Britney Spears 2018 sit-down, Adam Levine’s only pre Super Bowl interview, Mariah Carey on a yacht in Capri and behind-the-scenes tour exclusives with artists like Demi Lovato, the Jonas Brothers, Garth Brooks, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, as well as Enrique Iglesias with Pitbull.

Previously, Siyam spent more than a decade at “Access Hollywood,” booking music and TV stars for the program and its companion talk show, “Access Daily.”

Founded in 2018 by Bryan Moore and his sister, Tina Moore, talkshoplive has already seen tremendous growth in its short lifespan, announcing just last month that it had closed a multi-million dollar seed round of financing from Spero Ventures, funded by eBay co-founder Pierre Omidyar.

Top talent including Paul McCartney, Garth Brooks, Alicia Keys, Jenna Dewan, Matthew McConaughey, Giada De Laurentiis and Dolly Parton have already come on talkshoplive to sell their music, books and other products. Sales on the platform count toward The New York Times Best Sellers List and the MRC/Soundscan charts. Tonight, Catherine-Zeta Jones will appear on talkshoplive to launch her line of coffee, marking her second livestream on the network.

In his new role, Siyam joins talkshoplive at a pivotal time, in which he will be tasked with building on the startup’s momentum by leveraging his vast network of contacts to book celebrity talent and push the company’s growth over its many verticals and drive sales.

“This is the intersection of live commerce and entertainment,” Siyam said. “I am looking forward to fostering the relationships I’ve developed over the years in a new way. This is where Hollywood can go live with their products, in a comfortable, cool, interactive environment.”

Bryan Moore, talkshoplive’s CEO, said: “As we see increasing inbound demand from artists, authors and even media outlets to launch their own talkshoplive channels, there is no one with a better track record, relationships, and a more beloved personality by talent and their reps than Joe Siyam. We are thrilled to have him lead our talent and entertainment partnerships team as we have become a first point of sale for many in the industry and a destination to lead their direct-to-consumer sales.