Instagram Comedy Star Elsa Majimbo Signs With CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

Elsa Majimbo, comedian and social-media phenom, has signed with CAA for representation in all areas.

A native of Kenya, Majimbo attracted worldwide attention during last year’s COVID-19 lockdowns with her funny, pared-down Instagram monologues — coupled with her contagious laugh, tiny sunglasses and predilection for potato crisps (which Americans call “chips”). Currently, Majimbo and her team are developing various projects for TV and digital.

Majimbo, 19, has amassed more than 2.2 million followers on Instagram alone, and has captured attention from the likes of Beyoncé, Rihanna and Anderson Cooper.

She’s also a 15-time chess champion and this past January was featured in a Netflix video titled, “Is Elsa Majimbo the Real Queen’s Gambit?”, a reference to the service’s popular limited series about a teen who takes the international chess world by storm.

In the Netflix video, Majimbo discussed her chess game. “My chess technique is very quick, very rushed,” she said. “Sometimes I would lose my queen. I wouldn’t even call it carelessness. I’m just not patient.”

Recently, Majimbo released a collaboration with global couture brand Valentino. She also has been featured in campaigns for Fenty, MAC and Bumble. In 2020, Majimbo won the E! People’s Choice Award for African Social Star and GQ’s Entertainer of the Year (South Africa). At last year’s YouTube Streamy Awards she was presented with a Creator Honoree award by YouTuber and NBC late-night host Lilly Singh.

Majimbo continues to be represented by Mohamed Kheir, partner at Iroko Treehaus, a brand strategy, development and investment agency based in Beverly Hills; and attorney Andre Des Rochers of law firm Granderson Des Rochers.