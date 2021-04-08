Eliah Seton Named President of SoundCloud

SoundCloud today announced the appointment of Eliah Seton as President of SoundCloud, effective May 1, 2021. He will report directly to Michael Weissman, Chief Executive Officer, SoundCloud. The news was announced the day after Seton stepped down as chief of Warner Music’s ADA and was tipped by Music Business Worldwide.

In this new role, Seton will manage SoundCloud’s business strategy, oversee content partnerships and business development, lead mergers and acquisitions, and be responsible for the company’s distribution and artist services businesses, Repost by SoundCloud and Repost Select. As President of SoundCloud, Seton will be tasked with developing strategic initiatives and opportunities to accelerate the evolution of SoundCloud into a next-generation music entertainment company as independent artists continue to drive the growth and success of the global music industry.

“Eliah’s passion for music and his innovative spirit combined with his deep industry experience in delivering world class services to the global music community is exactly the expertise and mindset that will help transform SoundCloud into the leading music entertainment company. I couldn’t be more excited to work with Eliah, an extraordinarily skilled business executive and wonderful person, to forge our company’s strategic path, deepen our artist and industry relationships, and create even more opportunities for artists to grow and earn throughout their careers on SoundCloud,” said Michael Weissman.

Seton said, “I am so excited to partner with Mike and the team in helping to lead the future of this iconic business. SoundCloud has always been on the cutting edge of innovation and is simply the gold standard for independence in music. The possibilities for SoundCloud and for artists, labels and entrepreneurs everywhere are endless, and I am proud to join this extraordinary team and community.”

Seton’s appointment follows the recent announcement of Drew Wilson as SoundCloud’s Chief Operating and Chief Financial Officer. Wilson joined SoundCloud on April 1st, 2021.

Seton joins SoundCloud from Warner Music Group (WMG) where he served as President of Independent Music & Creator Services overseeing ADA Worldwide, Asylum Records, Level and Arts Music for WMG. Under Seton’s leadership of ADA Worldwide from 2015 onward the global business more than tripled in size, transforming the distribution network into an industry leading global services company.

Seton began his career at Warner Music Group in 2009, later starting the Office of the CEO in 2011 for WMG Chief Executive Officer, Stephen Cooper, having worked on the sale of the company to Access Industries that year. He went on to lead multiple strategic projects as Senior Vice President, Strategy and Operations for International and then President of Alternative Distribution Alliance.