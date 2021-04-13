DraftKings Hires Longtime Verizon Exec Brian Angiolet as First Chief Media Officer

DraftKings is upping its bet on original content: The sports-wagering company announced the appointment of Brian Angiolet, a two-decade veteran of Verizon, as its first chief media officer.

Most recently, Angiolet was senior VP and chief business officer at Verizon, after originally joining the telco in 1999. He starts at DraftKings on April 26 and is tasked with overseeing the company’s content creation and media strategy.

At Verizon, Angiolet led major content and advertising initiatives including broadcasting, sports and digital entertainment deals across Verizon’s Fios and media properties, partnerships with sports leagues like the NFL and NBA. He also oversaw Verizon Wireless’ advertising and media portfolio. Most recently, he led the company’s 5G mobile edge computing partnership program, which encompassed deals with Amazon, Microsoft and IBM.

DraftKings’ content portfolio includes real-time fantasy plus sports betting news and analysis from DK Live and DK Nation. Last month, it announced the acquisition of Vegas Sports Information Network (VSiN), founded in 2017 and led by CEO Brian Musburger (nephew of sportscaster Brent Musburger), which produces about 18 hours of linear sports betting content daily.

DraftKings also has secured agreements with WarnerMedia’s Turner Sports and Disney’s ESPN to distribute DraftKings content, data and offers. The company has also invested in Meadowlark, the sports-focused media company co-founded by ex-ESPN chief John Skipper and former ESPN host Dan Le Batard.

“Brian brings invaluable experience to this new chief media officer position and deeply understands how the virtuous circle among sports, gaming and content has the potential to boost engagement,” Jason Robins, DraftKings’ co-founder, CEO and chairman, said in announcing Angiolet’s hire. “As our media presence grows with the acquisition of VSiN, among other strategic moves, Brian’s creative ideas and insightful perspectives will further propel the possibilities of DraftKings content.”