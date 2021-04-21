Dondré Whitfield Joins People Magazine TV Show as Special Contributor

Actor and author Dondré Whitfield has been named a special contributor for Meredith’s “People (The TV Show!)” based in L.A.

Whitfield joins the half-hour daily entertainment and lifestyle TV show alongside special contributors Nancy O’Dell (Los Angeles), Gretchen Carlson (New York) and Julie Moran (Atlanta). “People (the TV Show!)” is hosted by Kay Adams, and Jeremy Parsons and Sandra Vergara are the show’s correspondents.

Whitfield, whose Hollywood career spans more than 25 years, most recently was a series regular on Ava DuVernay’s OWN series “Queen Sugar” and starred in the BET comedy series “Real Husbands of Hollywood.” Additionally, Dondré co-created The Manhood Tour, a movement aiming to give men “the keys to effective and impactful leadership,” and is the author of “Male vs. Man: How to Honor Women, Teach Children, and Elevate Men to Change the World.” Whitfield and his wife, actor and director Salli Richardson-Whitfield, live in L.A. with their two children.

“Acting is my passion, but activation is my purpose,” Whitfield said in a statement. “And as a special contributor for ‘People (the TV Show!)’, my intention is to activate the viewers by highlighting those who do extraordinary things.”

Rob Silverstein, the show’s executive producer, commented, “Dondré is a terrific addition to the ‘People (the TV Show!)’ team. He brings passion, curiosity, contacts and a much-needed point of view to our audience.”

The show in late March aired Whitfield’s two-part interview with Katrina Adams, the U.S. Tennis Association’s president, chairman and CEO, who is the first African American and the youngest person ever to serve in the post.

Also last month, Meredith announced it had renewed “People (The TV Show!)” for three additional seasons through 2024. The show airs on Meredith-owned TV stations in 12 markets. Since its September 2020 debut, the show has garnered 61.4 million total views across Meredith’s owned-and-operated stations as well as on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube, according to the company.