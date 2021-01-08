Celebrities Respond to Trump’s Ban From Twitter: ‘What the F–k Took You so Long, Jack?’

Celebrities took to to celebrate President Donald Trump’s ban from the social media platform.

Trump, who had 88.8 million followers at last count on Twitter, was “deplatformed” by the company, following years of criticism calling on the social media service to block his account for the spread of misinformation. Prior to closing his account on Friday, Twitter had temporarily suspended his account in three separate occasions for “repeated and severe violations of our civic integrity policy.”

Actor-comedian Julia Louis-Dreyfus tagged Twitter’s CEO Jack Dorsey, asking, “What the fuck took you so long, Jack?”

What the fuck took you so long @jack ? https://t.co/1WiVnF09bw — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) January 8, 2021

Retired professional basketball player Rex Chapman echoed Louis-Dreyfus’ sentiment, pointing out that an earlier action could have saved lives during the pandemic. “Yes, people died at the Capitol and now Trump’s gone,” he wrote. “But think about how many lives would have been saved had [he] been impeached and then actually removed from the office in early 2020. His Twitter account convinced millions to not wear masks and regent science during a pandemic.”

Yes, people died at the Capitol and now Trump’s gone. But think about how many lives would have been saved had been impeached and then actually removed from office in early 2020. His Twitter account convinced millions to not wear masks and regent science during a pandemic. — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) January 8, 2021

Actor Kevin McHale also wrote: “This isn’t about censorship or free speech. It’s about protecting lives. Trump’s words have now directly lead to five deaths and an attack on the U.S. Capitol. Twitter and tech companies should always ban anyone who incites and encourages violence — especially when they have a big platform.”

This isn't about censorship or free speech. It's about protecting lives. Trump's words have now directly lead to 5 deaths & an attack on the US Capitol. Twitter/tech companies should always ban anyone who incites & encourages violence – especially when they have a big platform. — Kevin McHale (@druidDUDE) January 9, 2021

Others like actor Michael Rapaport celebrated Dorsey’s work. “Jack, you did it you fkc you!!! Congratulations,” he wrote.

Trump is banned from Twitter!!!! #TrumpBanned @jack you did it you fkc you!!!! Congratulations pic.twitter.com/iCmxxHGAXs — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) January 8, 2021

“Borat” actor Sacha Baron Cohen, who had publicly asked Dorsey to ban Trump from Twitter, also applauded the news. “Twitter finally banned Trump! We did it!” he wrote.

Twitter finally banned Trump! We did it! https://t.co/KFJUB1YvZU — Sacha Baron Cohen (@SachaBaronCohen) January 8, 2021

Read more reactions below.

When are Republicans going to suspend trump from the nuclear arsenal indefinitely? — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) January 9, 2021

GODDAMIT Trump just added me on Friendster. — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 9, 2021

Sheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee-it! THANK YOU TWITTER. — Isiah Whitlock Jr. (@IsiahWhitlockJr) January 8, 2021

Getting kicked off Twitter is about as hard to do as getting booted from the housewives…it’s literally designed for provocative social interaction… — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) January 9, 2021

trump if u can read this I’ll give you a kiss 😘 — kurtis conner (@kurtisconner) January 9, 2021

A lot of people laughing that Trump's banned from twitter but how great would it be not to be allowed on twitter. — Jemaine Clement (@AJemaineClement) January 9, 2021

oomp suspended not me tho — giabuchi lastrassi (@jaboukie) January 8, 2021