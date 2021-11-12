Disney Teams With TikTok to Add Text-to-Speech Voices for Characters From Star Wars, Marvel and More

Soon you’ll be able to make your TikTok posts growl like Chewbacca — or snark like Rocket Racoon.

As part of Disney’s sprawling Disney Plus Day festivities, the company unveiled a partnership with TikTok that will let users of the short-form video app add text-to-speech sounds from popular characters across its Star Wars, Marvel and Disney Animation brands.

According to Disney, character voices to be available in TikTok’s text-to-speech menu will include Chewbacca, C-3PO and a Stormtrooper from the Star Wars universe; others will include Stitch (from “Lilo & Stitch”) and Rocket Racoon (from “Guardians of the Galaxy”). At the time of this writing, Rocket Racoon is the only option available from the Disney collection.

To add the Disney character voices to a TikTok video, you first need to create a new post using the “+” button, then edit the video or image and tap “Next.” After that, tap “Text” at the bottom of the screen to add your text, then tap the “Text-to-speech” button to select one of the voices to use (which currently include Ghostface from the “Scream” movie franchise).

Disney announced the new feature for TikTok as part of its Disney Plus Day slew of announcements, first-looks, premieres and other promotions (including offering the first month of Disney Plus service to new and returning subscribers for $1.99).

The company-wide Disney Plus Day campaign, celebrating the two-year anniversary of the service’s initial launch, is ultimately aimed at driving subscribers for the company’s flagship streamer — which for the September 2021 quarter posted its lowest growth since the subscription service’s inception.