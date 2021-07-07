Disney Streaming Division Hires Ex-Netflix Exec Ajay Arora to Lead Commerce, Experimentation Team

Disney Streaming Services tapped Ajay Arora, previously Netflix’s director of product innovation for growth, as senior VP of product, commerce and experimentation.

In the new role, Arora will oversee and build out the Disney Streaming group’s commerce and experimentation teams in San Francisco, where he will be based, as well as in New York and Los Angeles. His team will support projects for Disney’s suite of streaming services: Disney Plus, Hulu, ESPN Plus and Star Plus. Arora reports to Jerrell Jimerson, EVP of product an design for Disney Streaming.

Arora joins Disney Streaming with more than two decades of experience in product management and engineering. He most recently spent four years at Netflix, before leaving the company last month. While at Netflix, he led the introduction of a new lower-priced subscription tier catering to emerging markets, initially launched in India. Arora also launched a bundled streaming product enabling partnerships with cable and telco operators.

Before joining Netflix in July 2017, Aurora worked at Audible for six years, most recently as VP of global product management for the Amazon-owned premium audio service.

“Ajay brings a wealth of experience to Disney Streaming and will be intimately involved in every aspect of building out an innovative payments platform to drive global monetization across all our streaming services,” Jimerson said in a statement. “He will work in close collaboration with the existing team to continue the great work that’s been done to expand upon our world-class commerce and experimentation capabilities.”

Disney Streaming is part of Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution, the recently created segment led by chairman Kareem Daniel.