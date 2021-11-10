Disney Plus Hits Slowdown to Add Just 2.1 Million Subscribers, Misses Wall Street Expectations

Disney Plus slammed on the brakes in the most recent quarter, gaining 2.1 million customers — the streamer’s slowest growth since launching two years ago.

As of Oct. 2, Disney Plus had 118.1 million paid subscribers worldwide, inching up from 116 million at the end of the prior quarter, the company said in reporting its fiscal Q4 2021 results.

The number was well short of Wall Street forecasts, which had pegged around 10 million net adds: Analysts on average expected Disney Plus subscribers to reach 126.2 million for the quarter, per FactSet. In September, CEO Bob Chapek had cautioned that Disney expected the streamer’s growth to slow down from the prior quarter to increase by a net “low single-digit millions of subscribers,” citing in part COVID-related production delays.

“We continue to manage our [direct-to-consumer] business for the long-term, and are confident that our high-quality entertainment and expansion into additional markets worldwide will enable us to further grow our streaming platforms globally,” Chapek said in announcing the fiscal Q4 results.

The average monthly revenue per paid subscriber for Disney Plus decreased from $4.52 to $4.12 for the September 2021 quarter, due to a higher mix of subscribers for Disney Plus Hotstar, its lower-priced service available in India and other countries.

Overall, Disney reported 179 million total subscriptions across Disney Plus, ESPN Plus and Hulu, up from 174.9 million in the previous quarter.

Hulu subs grew by 1 million in the period to 43.8 million; that included a 300,000 sequential pickup of Live TV + SVOD customers. ESPN Plus grew 17.1 million, up 2.2 million from 14.9 million the prior quarter.

The Mouse House is banking on a boost to Disney Plus subscriber rolls for the year-end 2021 calendar quarter with the weeklong “Disney Plus Day” celebration, marking the two-year anniversary of the streamer’s debut. The marketing event includes a limited-time promo offering Disney Plus for $1.99 for the first month to new and returning customers.

On Disney Plus Day itself (Nov. 12), the company plans to unleash a slew of content premieres, trailers and first-looks. That includes the Disney Plus debut of Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of The Ten Rings,” which will be among 13 films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe available on the streamer in Imax’s Expanded Aspect Ratio. Other new films coming to Disney Plus on Friday include “Jungle Cruise,” starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, and original movie reboot “Home Sweet Home Alone.”

For the September 2021 quarter, Disney’s Direct-to-Consumer revenues increased 38% to $4.6 billion and operating loss increased from $400 million to $600 million. The increase in operating loss was due to higher losses at Disney Plus, and to a lesser extent ESPN Plus, the company said, partially offset by improved results at Hulu.

Disney has told investors it expects Disney Plus to reach 230 million-260 million total paid subscribers by September 2024, a dramatic increase from its 60 million-90 million pre-launch forecast.