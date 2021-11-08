Disney Plus Priced at $1.99 for First Month as Part of Company-Wide ‘Disney Plus Day’ Promotions

The Walt Disney Co. has enlisted just about every part of the company for Disney Plus Day — which is actually a weeklong series of promotions, events and content premieres. It’s ultimately aimed, of course, at driving up paying subscribers for the global streaming service.

Among the deals: Starting Monday (Nov. 8) through Sunday, Nov. 14, new and eligible returning Disney Plus subscribers can get one month of the service for $1.99 (available in the U.S. and select countries). After the first month, the service goes back to the regular price ($7.99/month in the U.S.) The media conglom is launching a new hub (at disneyplus.com/disneyplusday) where those who qualify for the offer can sign up and find info on other Disney Plus Day events and promotions.

As of July 3, Disney Plus had 116 million subscribers worldwide — and the Mouse House is hoping Disney Plus Day, marking the two-year anniversary of its first launch, will crank up direct-to-consumer numbers. Disney is scheduled to report earnings for its fiscal Q4 2021 on Nov. 10; CEO Bob Chapek previously said the company expected Disney Plus subscriber growth to slow in the September quarter.

Here are details on additional Disney Plus Day promotions and events:

Disney Plus Content Premieres

Content that will debut Nov. 12 on the streamer will include: Documentary feature “The Making of Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles” about Billie Eilish’s recent Disney Plus concert special “Marvel Assembled: The Making of Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings,” a documentary special chronicling the creation of the recent Marvel Studios’ theatrical release “Marvel Studios Legends: Hawkeye,” an episode that revisits all of Hawkeye’s epic moments from the MCU in preparation for the upcoming Disney Plus original series “Enchanted,” the 2007 live-action/animated musical fantasy rom-com movie starring Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey “Spin,” a Disney Channel original movie in which Rhea, an Indian American teen, discovers her passion for creating DJ mixes that blend her South Asian culture and the world around her All episodes of “Fancy Nancy” Season 3, which will launch day-and-date with the series premiere on Disney Junior

Disney Plus on Nov. 12 will premiere specials from Pixar Animation Studios at 8 a.m. PT and from Marvel Studios at 8:45 a.m. PT, along with other “surprise sneak peeks”

Those join other movies and TV shows debuting Nov. 12 on Disney Plus, as previously announced: “Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings,” “Jungle Cruise,” “Home Sweet Home Alone,” “Olaf Presents,” “Frozen Fever,” “Paperman,” “The Ballad of Nessie,” “Feast,” “Get a Horse!,” “The Little Matchgirl,” “Tick Tock Tale,” “Tangled Ever After,” “Ciao Alberto,” “The Simpsons in Plusaversary!,” “The World According to Jeff Goldblum,” “Under the Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett,” “Marvel Studios’ 2021 Disney+ Day Special,” “Entrelazados,” and in international markets, “Dopesick” (available in the U.S. on Hulu).

Social Media

On Friday, Nov. 12, starting at 6 a.m. PT, fans can follow along with @DisneyPlus on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for first looks, new trailers, exclusive clips and appearances from Disney Plus creators and stars for upcoming content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and in select international territories, Star.

Disney Plus also has launched an official TikTok account, which will feature unique short-form content with the streaming service’s stories, brands and characters.

Movie Theaters

From Nov. 12-14, more than 200 AMC Theatres locations will have four daily surprise screenings of Disney movies, with tickets priced at $5 each. Each movie will feature a “surprise short” — and guests won’t know which movie is being shown until the screening begins. Theatergoers also will receive a free Disney Plus poster and a special concession offer with their ticket purchase. A list of participating AMC locations can be found at this link.

Theme Parks

Disney Plus subscribers with a valid ticket or pass and theme park reservation on Nov. 12 will get special benefits across Disney theme parks.

Disney Plus subscribers can enter the Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort 30 minutes before the parks open.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Park will roll out the blue carpet for guests with character moments, photo opportunities and more. Subscribers will also enjoy complimentary Disney PhotoPass photo downloads taken at select locations.

Disneyland Paris also will roll out the blue carpet at Walt Disney Studios with special character appearances and photo opportunities throughout the day. The park will extend its operating hours by 30 minutes as the Tower of Terror lights up the night in Disney Plus blue.

Ecommerce

ShopDisney will offer free shipping in the U.S. and Europe from Nov. 12-14 to Disney Plus customers. Also starting Monday in the U.S., for a limited time the online store will roll out new customizable products from Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, and Marvel including T-shirts for kids and adults from “Raya and the Last Dragon,” “Luca,” “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” and “Loki.”

Disney teamed with VeVe, a mobile-first digital collectible platform, to launch a series of “Golden Moments” NFTs (non-fungible tokens) featuring characters from its content franchises. Fans can purchase digital golden statues inspired by stories from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and the Simpsons. New digital collectibles were available daily starting Sunday (Nov. 7) and culminate on Disney Plus Day with a special “ultra-rare digital collectible.”

Disney Publishing Worldwide will offer select ebooks from Nov. 8-17 for 99 cents, including titles for “Loki,” “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” and “The Mandalorian.”

Funko is offering 10% off Disney Plus products from Nov. 12-14 on Funko.com and in its two retail locations (in Everett, Wash., and Funko Hollywood in L.A.). Customers can use promo code DISNEYPLUSDAY on funko.com (with some exclusions). Star Wars fans can also head to BringHometheBounty.com at 6 a.m. PT on Nov. 12 for exclusive reveals of new Star Wars Funko Pop! bobbleheads.

WizKids is offering 5% off Disney products and a Marvel gift with purchases made Nov. 8-14 using promo code DISNEYPLUSDAY (exclusions apply).

Target will host in-store activations Nov. 12-14 in almost 800 stores across the U.S. featuring special giveaways.

TV Networks

Promos airing on Disney-owned networks will feature Anthony Anderson and his mother Doris Hancox (“To Tell The Truth”), Kelly Ripa (“Live! with Kelly & Ryan”) and Jesse James Keitel (Big Sky) on ABC; Yara Shahidi and Trevor Jackson (“Grown-ish”) on Freeform; Peyton Manning (ESPN+ Peyton’s Places) with his daughter Mosley along with NBA stars Brook & Robin Lopez on ESPN; Albert Lin (“Lost Cities with Albert Lin”) and Bear Grylls (“Running Wild With Bear Grylls”) on National Geographic; Sarah Paulson (“American Horror Story”) on FX; and Kat Dennings (“Dollface”) and Tamera Mowry-Housley (“Baker’s Dozen”) on Hulu.

ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” and “Monday Night Countdown” on Nov. 8 will air exclusive Disney Plus original spots

“Jeopardy!” on Friday, Nov. 12, will feature a Disney Plus category

Special Disney Plus Day integrations and in-show mentions will appear in this week’s “Dancing With The Stars,” “General Hospital,” “Live With Kelly and Ryan,” “Wheel of Fortune,” the “Tamron Hall” show, “The View,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” “Stephen A’s World,” “NFL Live,” “NBA Today” and “SportsNation.”

ABC’s owned TV stations will air original programming dedicated to Disney Plus Day. That will include special episodes of “Localish” and “On The Red Carpet.”

ABC’s “Good Morning America” will be live from Times Square on Nov. 12 with special guests from Disney Plus shows and will feature celebrations at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort.

In addition, the company is launching Disney Plus pop-ups in cities around the world featuring characters from the service’s marquee brands. Those kick off in New York City on Nov. 8 and will include activations in Nashville, Tenn., on Nov. 10, and in L.A. on Nov. 12.