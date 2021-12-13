Disney Plus Is Now Available on Cox’s Contour TV Platform

Cox Communications has added Disney Plus to its lineup of next-gen TV services.

Under the cable operator’s deal with Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution, Cox’s Contour TV and Contour Stream Player offer the streaming service, which is the streaming home of Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel and National Geographic.

Subscriptions to Disney Plus are currently $7.99/month. Customers can create up to seven different user profiles and access up to four simultaneous streams per account.

Separately, Comcast launched Disney Plus (and EPSN Plus) on Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex earlier this year.

Contour customers can stream new releases exclusive to Disney Plus like Marvel Studios’ “Hawkeye” and “The Book of Boba Fett,” premiering Dec. 29. Other titles include classics like the Toy Story and Star Wars franchises alongside Disney’s “Jungle Cruise,” starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, and Peter Jackson’s three-part documentary series “The Beatles: Get Back.”

“We’re committed to growing our Contour and Contour Stream Player libraries to deliver the best entertainment available to our TV customers,” said Mark Greatrex, incoming president of Cox Communications. “Disney Plus is packed with beloved classics and new, original content to bring families and friends together.”

Michael Paull, president of Disney Plus and ESPN Plus, added, “By delivering this native app experience to Cox Contour customers, we continue to expand our footprint across all screens and devices.”

Contour customers can use their Contour Voice Remote and say “Disney Plus” or their chosen title (e.g., “The Mandalorian” or “Beauty and the Beast”) to access all the streaming service.

Other streaming apps available on Contour TV and Contour Stream Player include Netflix, HBO Max, Peacock, and Amazon Prime Video.