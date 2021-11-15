The First Disney-Pixar Battle Arena Game Is Coming to Apple Arcade

Who are the GOATs in the Disney and Pixar universes? You’ll soon be able to pit fan-favorite Disney and Pixar characters against each other in “Disney Melee Mania,” coming exclusively to gaming subscription service Apple Arcade.

In the upcoming game, each player chooses an iconic Disney or Pixar hero to do battle in three-on-three matches — with the teams duking it out to become the ultimate Disney champions.

“Disney Melee Mania” players can select one of 12 champions from Disney and Pixar classics, with more characters to be added regularly. The initial dozen characters in the game include Wreck-It Ralph, “Frozen’s” Elsa, “Sorcerer’s Apprentice” Mickey Mouse, Moana, Buzz Lightyear (“Toy Story”), Frozone (“The Incredibles”) and Bing Bong (“Inside Out”). Each character will appear in a distinct action-ready design equipped with their own set of moves and unlockable cosmetics.

In “Disney Melee Mania,” players engage in five-minute matches and must score the most points possible — or defeat the opposing team as many times as they can — to win. The multiplayer battles will put each character’s unique abilities to the test in close-combat competition, with multiple modes and challenges to test their skills. Players also can earn in-game rewards from events. “Disney Melee Mania” is developed by Singapore-based game studio Mighty Bear Games.

Other titles coming to Apple Arcade include “Lego Star Wars: Castaways” (debuting Nov. 19), bill as the first social, action-adventure Lego Star Wars title. Apple Arcade’s lineup of more than 200 premium games include “NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition,” “Sneaky Sasquatch,” “Mini Motorways,” “The Oregon Trail,” “Sonic Racing,” “Fantasian,” “Solitaire by MobilityWare,” “Tiny Wings” and “Crossy Road Castle.”

Apple Arcade is available for $4.99 (U.S.) per month, featuring unlimited access to game titles without ads or in-app purchases. Customers who purchase a new Apple device are eligible to receive three months of Apple Arcade for free.